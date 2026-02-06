C-Murder Denied A 3rd Time To Get Murder Conviction Appealed By Louisiana Supreme Court

Corey Miller, known to hip-hop fans as C-Murder, has tried, for a third time, to get his murder conviction reviewed, and just like the previous two times, the court has denied his request once again.

According to WVUE, the Louisiana Supreme Court has turned down the No Limit Records soldier in his quest to have his murder conviction appealed, as he has been claiming his innocence since being accused in 2002. He was given a life sentence for killing 16-year-old Steven Thomas in a Harvey nightclub. He was charged with second-degree murder.

He has challenged the conviction several times, but an appellate court and the state Supreme Court have twice upheld it, in 2011 and 2012. The 54-year-old has tried once again after two witnesses recanted their testimony and claims about DNA evidence during the murder investigation, which warrants that the conviction should be overturned or he should be given a new court hearing at least.

All seven justices disagreed and voted unanimously on Feb. 3 to keep the conviction as is.

“Applicant has previously exhausted his right to state collateral review and fails to show that any exception permits his successive filing,” the state’s high court wrote in its decision.

Nearly three years ago, reality TV mainstay Kim Kardashian made an effort to get him a new trial. She posted a passionate plea to have the case reheard, based on information she had gathered in August 2023 in support of C-Murder.

“Corey Miller has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, and his conviction is based entirely on the testimony of two men, whom the State dragged to trial just on material witness warrants. Those men have now sworn that their prior testimony was untrue. There is no remaining evidence that even suggests that Corey Miller is any more culpable than the hundreds of patrons who were at the Platinum Club on January 12, 2002, when Steve Thomas was tragically shot.”

Although she tried her best, the post did not bring him any closer to vindication or a look from the courts at the time.

