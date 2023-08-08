Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash From C-Murder’s Victims Family

Not everyone is happy that Kim Kardashian is advocating for No Limit Soldier C-Murder to be released from his prison sentence and granted a new trial.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, George Thomas, the brother of Steve Thomas, who C-Murder was convicted of killing in 2002, is livid at her efforts. Thomas said the family still can’t properly mourn his brother due to celebrities trying to get C-Murder out of jail.

He said only celebrities like Kardashian are behind these efforts. Although he appreciates Kardashian helping the wrongly imprisoned, he feels that C-Murder is not one of them.

After being accused of beating and shooting Smith to death, a jury found C-Murder guilty of second-degree murder. He was given a mandatory life sentence.

Recently, Kardashian took to Twitter, claiming that C-Murder’s conviction was based on the testimony of two men that Louisiana “dragged” to trial on material witness warrants. The men reportedly recanted their previous testimony.

She cited a new Louisiana law, Section 926.2, that allows people to submit new factual evidence to prove their innocence.

I wanted to shed some light on a case that I’ve been working on for years… Corey Miller has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, and his conviction is based entirely on the testimony of two men, whom the State dragged to trial just on material witness… — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2023 Kardashian did acknowledge the family, saying in her tweet, “My heart goes out to the victims—and I pray for their healing and the closure that they deserve.” The attorneys for C-Murder unsuccessfully tried to get the case back in the courts. His conviction was upheld in 2011, and although he appealed to have the case heard in the Supreme Court, the judges have refused to hear the case. RELATED CONTENT: Kim Kardashian Pushes For C-Murder To Be Released From Prison, Advocates For New Trial