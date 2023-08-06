Kim Kardashian Pushes For C-Murder To Be Released From Prison

Kim Kardashian is putting her lawyer hat back on.

Kardashian is pushing for rapper C-Murder, brother of Master P, to be released from a Louisiana prison, citing a new law that could grant him a new trial, TMZ reports. C-Murder, whose real name is Corey Miller, has been locked up since 2002 on a second-degree murder charge.

The mother of four posted some facts regarding the case on Twitter, sharing that Miller’s conviction was based on the testimony of two men that the state of Louisiana “dragged” into trial on material witness warrants.

“Those men have now sworn that their prior testimony was untrue,” Kardashian tweeted.

“There is no remaining evidence that even suggests that Corey Miller is any more culpable than the hundreds of patrons who were at the Platinum Club on January 12, 2002, when Steve Thomas was tragically shot.”

I wanted to shed some light on a case that I’ve been working on for years… Corey Miller has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, and his conviction is based entirely on the testimony of two men, whom the State dragged to trial just on material witness… — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2023

The Skims founder continued to point out Louisiana’s new law, Section 926.2, that allows people to submit new factual evidence to prove their innocence. She claims that instead of police searching for the real assailant, the local sheriff’s office “zeroed in” on Miller’s case.

“The State’s case was minimal, limited to the now recanted testimony of Darnell and Kenneth Jordan, and rather than call the five defense witnesses who testified at the first trial that Mr. Miller was not the shooter, trial counsel played the audio of their testimony for the jury,” Kardashian continued.

She ended her lengthy tweet saying she is committed to making sure Miller receives his day in court and to make sure justice is served. “While I strongly believe in Corey’s innocence, my heart goes out to the victims- and I pray for their healing and the closure that they deserve.”

The No Limit rapper has received outspoken support from Kardashian and ex-girlfriend, singer Monica Brown.

RELATED CONTENT: Actor Tyrese Gibson Gets Candid About Mass Incarceration in New Film The System