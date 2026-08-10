Photo credit: Lakers vs Heat, Christmas Day, 2010. Bridget Samuels BE The Game by Edwian Stokes NBA Champs Metta World Peace And Michael Cooper Take Leadership Roles At Cal State LA Two former Los Angeles Lakers champions will boost the university’s Division II athletics brand.







California State University, Los Angeles has strengthened its athletic department by appointing former Lakers forward Metta World Peace as associate head coach for women’s basketball. He joins Michael Cooper, who now leads the men’s basketball program as head coach.

The addition of these championship-caliber leaders at Cal State LA sets a standard for institutional advancement. By attracting top professional talent, the university aims to strengthen student-athlete leadership, expand corporate partnerships, and increase donor engagement in East Los Angeles.

Executive Leadership On and Off the Court

World Peace, formerly Ron Artest, was introduced in a joint Instagram announcement on July 18 by the university and coach. A key contributor to the Lakers’ 2010 NBA championship, he brings professional skill and a commitment to mental health advocacy to a Golden Eagles team that finished 24-7 last season and won the California Collegiate Athletic Association tournament.

“From Queensbridge, New York to Los Angeles, CA. From NBA Champion to CCAA Tournament Champion. Moment of silence for the champions,” World Peace stated in the post, stressing his journey and devotion to high-level performance.

World Peace joins head coach Torino Johnson’s staff after serving as a player development coach for the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League, according to Yahoo Sports. His appointment strengthens the women’s program and supports recruiting top student-athletes.

On the men’s side, Cooper was promoted to head coach on April 8 after serving as associate head coach since the 2023-2024 season. A five-time NBA champion and three-time champion head coach in the WNBA and G League, Cooper views his role as an opportunity to develop future leaders on and off the court.

Michael Cooper named Head Basketball Coach at Cal State LAhttps://t.co/KxvsdwF3W7 — HoopDirt.com (@HoopDirt) April 9, 2026

“Our mission at Cal State LA is to build leaders, build belief, and show what Cal State LA stands for,” Cooper said during his introductory press conference, according to official coverage from Cal State LA Athletics. “Cal State LA represents the heart of this great city with its hard-working, diverse, and ambitious student-athletes. We’re going to build a program that will make the university proud of us.”

Building Brand Equity and Community Impact

Hiring prominent figures like Cooper and World Peace supports the university’s long-term fundraising and brand-building efforts. At the press conference, when former Lakers teammate A.C. Green asked how alumni and supporters could help, Cooper responded simply: “Open your pocketbook.”

“We need to raise money for our programs,” Cooper said, outlining his organizational priorities in statements tracked by X Corp media reports. “We need to get in the community and build relationships, get more fans in the stands, and create more awareness for Cal State LA.”

Cal State LA President Berenecea Johnson Eanes emphasized that Cooper’s strong community ties bring authentic executive leadership to the student body. Cooper’s operational approach is based on core principles he calls the “Five D’s”: determination, dedication, desire, discipline, and decision-making.

“Those can apply to anything you do in your athletic endeavors,” Cooper said, “but you can make those Five D’s work for you off the court—in your everyday life, in your religious life, anything you want to be successful in.”

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