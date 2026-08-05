Photo credit: Willie Stark, Wikimedia Commons BE The Game by Edwian Stokes Metta World Peace Learned A Valuable Lesson In His Failure To Invest Former NBA star Metta World Peace explains how missing out on Vitaminwater's $4.1 billion payout influenced his shift to building a portfolio of 40 companies.







For Black athletes and creators, shifting from upfront endorsement payments to equity stakes is a key step to building long-term wealth. Metta World Peace recently discussed how missing a major investment opportunity early in his career led to his transformation into an investor with multiple companies.

On the Drink Champs podcast, the former basketball star, 46, shared that he declined an opportunity to invest $235,000 in Vitaminwater in 2007. Although he promoted the brand on his jerseys and supported local projects, World Peace chose immediate payment instead of equity.

“I turned that deal down because I’m like, ‘Pay me,’” World Peace explained during the episode. “In that deal, I didn’t know what equity was. When I came into the league… in our neighborhood, you have a certain amount of capital… How you going to 10x that? That’s what we call an investment today.”

In May 2007, just months later, Glacéau, Vitaminwater’s parent company, was acquired by The Coca-Cola Co. for $4.1 billion in cash, according to CBS News. While World Peace missed this payout, hip-hop mogul 50 Cent secured an equity position and earned an estimated $100 million from the acquisition, as reported by AfroTech.

Metta World Peace Explains How Not Understanding Equity Caused Him To Miss Out On This Investment, But He Doesn’t Regret It https://t.co/y83hGpf3uY — AfroTech (@AfroTech) July 29, 2026

“People were talking about how much money I made, but I was focused on the fact that $4.1 billion was made,” 50 Cent previously told Forbes. “I think I can do a bigger deal in the future.”

World Peace’s experience is highly relevant to the Black business community. Historically, Black athletes and entertainers have contributed cultural influence but often been excluded from long-term enterprise value. For those from underserved communities with limited financial capital, immediate cash from endorsements often outweighs less familiar investment options like venture equity. Closing this gap starts with access to financial education and resources tailored to their experiences. Programs like Operation HOPE, The National Urban League, and the Black Business School offer culturally relevant financial empowerment courses, mentorship, and guidance. By seeking these resources, emerging athletes and creators can empower themselves to make well-informed financial decisions and chart a path to lasting wealth.

This story illustrates the value of financial empowerment in Black sports and business communities. Instead of letting early monetary errors define his path, World Peace used the missed Vitaminwater opportunity as a foundation for growth. He now manages a diverse portfolio of 40 companies, including ventures in tech startups, sports media, health and wellness brands, and real estate. By building businesses across industries, World Peace shows how Black athletes and creators can harness investment opportunities to create lasting impact.

“Don’t give up. That’s the main thing,” World Peace said on Drink Champs. “Yeah, at that time I didn’t know, and it wasn’t because I was dumb; it was because I was in the hood. And there’s a lot of people that’s in the hood that’s making mistakes. What I’m trying to say is, ‘Listen, don’t take the bait.’”

As Black professionals, athletes, and founders increasingly seek ownership and representation, World Peace’s journey acts as both an instructive story and a guide. It shows that while early mistakes can be costly, pursuing financial empowerment can create generational wealth.

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