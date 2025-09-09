Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Chicago Bears’ Quarterback Caleb Williams Champions Suicide Prevention With Painted Fingernails The 988 emergency lifeline number was painted on his fingernails to bring attention to World Suicide Prevention Day







Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who is known for having his fingernails painted during his collegiate years (University of Southern California), had his nails painted the opening week of the NFL season with a very important message regarding suicide and how people can find help.

The 2024 No. 1 NFL Draft pick had his fingernails painted with the colors and logos for suicide prevention, as well as the 988 emergency lifeline number for those who need help and/or are in a crisis. The nails were prominently seen at the Bears’ first contest of the new season during the first Monday Night Football match, Sept. 8, against division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings.

The timing coincided with this year’s World Suicide Prevention Day, which takes place Sept. 10.

Caleb Williams is honoring suicide prevention in Week 1. He painted his nails with the cause’s colors and logo, along with “988” — the number for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. pic.twitter.com/ycD4g97DSw — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 9, 2025

According to Fox News, the nail painting tradition isn’t going to paint him as a player, as he will try to better the 5-12 losing record that the Bears had during his rookie season. During the team’s struggles last season, management decided to fire head coach Matt Eberflus midseason during the campaign.

“Part of it’s just me being myself and just [being] unapologetic about it,” Williams said after the Bears’ defeat to the Vikings. “And you know, I’m not going to apologize about it. I’m gonna be me. It doesn’t bother me what people have to say about me because I know what I am. I know who I am and what I like to do.”

Williams did start the new season with an opening-drive touchdown, but it may have been the highlight, as the Vikings won the contest by a score of 27-24. He didn’t have a great game, as he completed 21 of 35 passes for 211 yards, a touchdown, but he had no interceptions.

