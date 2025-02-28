February 28, 2025
Southern University Marching Band Member Dead After Fraternity Ritual
The school had suspended activities for all student organizations, including fraternities, sororities, and student clubs
A member of the Southern University Human Jukebox marching band died while participating in a Greek fraternity ritual.
According to WAFB, 20-year-old Caleb Wilson, who hailed from Kenner, Louisiana, collapsed and later died after he was taking part in a fraternity ritual while off-campus at North Sherwood Forest Community Park. He was reportedly pledging the Omega Psi Phi fraternity when the incident took place. An autopsy will be performed to find out the cause of his death.
After Wilson collapsed, he was taken to Baton Rouge General Hospital on Feb. 27. At 3:15 a.m., where he was pronounced dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department was contacted, which started an investigation into his death.
The school’s marching band issued a statement regarding the band member’s death.
“Honoring the Life of Caleb Wilson
“With heavy hearts, we share the devastating loss of one of our own, Caleb Wilson, a beloved member of the Southern University Human Jukebox and an incredible part of our Jaguar family.
Due to Wilson’s death, Southern University Division of Student Affairs issued a statement saying that the school had suspended activities for all student organizations, including fraternities, sororities, and student clubs. The suspension will remain in effect until further notice. The school has not said if Omega Psi Phi will face any sanctions or further investigation into the incident. The national chapter has declined to make a statement regarding the incident.
As Wilson’s father, Corey is a deputy at the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the department also released a statement.
“On behalf of Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office extends its condolences to Deputy Corey Wilson and his family following the heartbreaking loss of his son Caleb. Dep. Wilson retired last year as a sergeant after serving 35 years with the JPSO. Dep. Wilson’s commitment to public service has continued with him currently serving in our Reserve Division. The JPSO stands in support of Dep. Wilson and his family. We ask that their privacy be respected as they mourn this unimaginable loss.”
