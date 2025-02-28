A member of the Southern University Human Jukebox marching band died while participating in a Greek fraternity ritual.

According to WAFB, 20-year-old Caleb Wilson, who hailed from Kenner, Louisiana, collapsed and later died after he was taking part in a fraternity ritual while off-campus at North Sherwood Forest Community Park. He was reportedly pledging the Omega Psi Phi fraternity when the incident took place. An autopsy will be performed to find out the cause of his death.

After Wilson collapsed, he was taken to Baton Rouge General Hospital on Feb. 27. At 3:15 a.m., where he was pronounced dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department was contacted, which started an investigation into his death.

The school’s marching band issued a statement regarding the band member’s death.

“Honoring the Life of Caleb Wilson

“With heavy hearts, we share the devastating loss of one of our own, Caleb Wilson, a beloved member of the Southern University Human Jukebox and an incredible part of our Jaguar family.