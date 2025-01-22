Education by Jeroslyn JoVonn Southern University School of Nursing Named The Best Nursing School In The US Southern University School of Nursing has the best program offering for nursing in the U.S. according to Nurse.org.







The Southern University School of Nursing is celebrating being named the Best Nursing School in the United States for the first time in the HBCU’s 39-year history.

On Jan. 13, Nurse.org, a platform dedicated to supporting and empowering nursing professionals and students, released its annual Best of Nursing awards, and Southern University School of Nursing (SUSON) claimed the top spot, WBRZ reports. Other finalists include Emory University School of Nursing, Florida State University College of Nursing, the University of Michigan School of Nursing, and the University of Washington School of Nursing.

“Winning this award is more than just a recognition for SUSON—it’s a win for the entire Jaguar Nation,” Sandra Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health, said. “We extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who voted and supported this moment of recognition. Together, we have demonstrated the remarkable power, passion, and pride of the Jaguar Nation.”

This recognition comes a year after SUSON celebrated a major milestone by welcoming the largest class of Black male nurses in the program’s history, admitting 33 Black male nursing students last fall. As a nod to the achievement, last April, the American Nursing Foundation awarded the cohort of students a nearly $350,000 grant through the Diversify Nursing Research through Support of Minority Institutions initiative. The grant was given to increase the number of minority nurse researchers and expand the diversity of subjects and perspectives in the nursing field.

“Black men can do other things besides football and basketball, or being incarcerated in places like prison, so this is seen as an option that they can have,” nursing student John Babin said.

“Public trust begins with public health. So, you have to have individuals who are culturally diverse to be able to relate and impact the outcomes of the patients they serve,” Sandra Brown added.

