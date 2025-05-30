News by Kandiss Edwards Suspect In Caleb Wilson Trial Allowed To Return To Texas With Strict Bond Conditions Caleb McCray, a suspect in the hazing death of Southern University Student, Caleb Wilson, received stricter bond conditions.







Caleb McCray, a suspect in the hazing death of Southern University Student Caleb Wilson, received stricter bond conditions, WDSU reported.

McCray’s restrictions have been amended to reflect stricter terms. The alleged hazer will no longer be required to use an ankle monitor. The judge in the case has opted to have the 23-year-old monitored via a phone tracker. Furthermore, McCray is prohibited from contacting other suspects involved in the case. Previously, he was barred from owning firearms; that bond condition remains in place.

After his arrest, the Omega Psi Phi fraternity member was released from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $100,000 bond in March 2025. Wilson’s bond for each crime is $75,000 for the manslaughter charge and $25,000 for criminal hazing. Any violation of the updated bond conditions will result in an automatic hold on McCray’s bond.

According to NOLA, the former Southern University student will be allowed to return to his home state of Texas to live with his parents while he awaits trial. He will return to court Oct. 13.

#BREAKING This is Caleb McCray’s mugshot after he was booked tonight on manslaughter and hazing charges tied to the death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson. @WAFB #ITEAM pic.twitter.com/EsyTFST02F — Chris Nakamoto TV (@ChrisNakamoto) March 7, 2025

McCray is charged with manslaughter and criminal hazing in the death of Caleb Wilson. Wilson was a 20-year-old student at Southern University and a member of the famed Human Jukebox marching band. Following an off-campus pledging event gone wrong, Wilson lost his life. Authorities determined Wilson was punched in the chest multiple times with boxing gloves until he collapsed.

Opting out of calling emergency services, Wilson was taken to a hospital. Multiple suspects present gave false information about Wilson’s injuries to the medical professionals.

Kyle Thurman and Isaiah Smith have been arrested as participants in the alleged criminal hazing. Unlike McCray, both men were charged with misdemeanor hazing. As a result of the unsanctioned initiation ritual, Southern University has suspended Omega Psi Phi activity at the HBCU. The organization will be prohibited from conducting intake or engaging in organizational activities for the remainder of the year.

RELATED CONTENT: Boosie Goes On Social Media Rant Asking To Speak With Caleb Wilson’s Family Over Scholarship Confusion