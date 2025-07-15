News by Sharelle B. McNair New California City Manager Under Fire For Social Posts Alluding To White People Being ‘Evil’ Data from the U.S. Census found Vallejo’s population sits with approximately 27% White residents in comparison to 17% African-American, 23% being Asian, and 30% Hispanic.







Just two days after Vallejo, California, named Nalungo Conley as its second Assistant City Manager, her alleged social media account was exposed, accusing her of labeling white people as “evil,” the Daily Mail reports.

The 51-year-old Conley was appointed Bay Area city manager by just over 123,000 residents in early July 2025, with officials stating they were “thrilled to welcome” Conley via a press release. But the celebration was cut short after she received backlash for alleged posts from an X account making discriminatory comments toward white people.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the account @nalungomc1, featuring Conley’s headshot and name, had been active since July 2024 and followed over 370 other users before being taken down. One of the retweets on the account allegedly read, “White women marry bigoted white men and birth bigoted white boys.”

Another read, “Black people, I think it’s time we withdraw ourselves from anything but blackness.”

Another alleged tweet touched on the LGBTQ+ community, reading, “This is why the black LGBTQ community doesn’t trust the white LGBTQ community. They will sell our rights away to protect their whiteness.”

The alleged content was highlighted by another social media user, who sent screenshots to media outlets and eventually shared them with Vallejo city officials. According to data from the U.S. Census, Vallejo’s population is approximately 27% White, 17% African American, 23% Asian, and 30% Hispanic. Longtime City Council Member Tom Butt said if Conley is going to stay in the role, she will have to deal with this. “Vallejo’s a very diverse city, and if she is going to be effective there, she will have to deal with that,” he said.

“There is no room for bigots in a city manager role.”

While Conley said the appointment “feels like a dream job,” the alleged tweets are being looked at as coming from someone who residents may not want in a leadership position. Given the political climate being riddled with racial tension, Mother Jones co-founder Adam Hochschild feels viewers should look at the comments and see how they would be accepted if targeted toward a different demographic. “If I do that with this quote, it would read, ‘Black women marry bigoted black men and birth and raise bigoted black boys,’ I would feel it was racist,” the media commentator said.

“And I think the same thing applies if it’s white instead of Black. Or if one substitutes anything else — Asian, Mexican, anything else.”

The City of Vallejo has yet to make any formal decisions on whether Conley will be permitted to move forward in her “dream role.” Past comments about honesty have resurfaced as her role is expected to focus on internal operations, including human resources and IT. “I believe in being honest, no matter what, and even if that means we can’t provide all the information at the time,” Conley once said in an interview.

“We serve the people, and I actually believe that.”

RELATED CONTENT: