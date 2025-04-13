Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman California Defies Trump’s DEI Ban In Schools, Says Diversity And Inclusion Are Still Legal California officials have called Trump's order demanding all federally-funded schools to eliminate DEI as "unclear."







California has refused to comply with the executive order demanding that public schools certify the elimination all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. According to the Los Angeles Times, the state’s Department of Education argued that no state or federal laws actually prohibit DEI.

California’s 1,100 school districts have yet to certify the removal of programs under Trump’s definition of DEI. The state confirmed its view on the matter in a letter sent April 11 to school superintendents, charter schools, and county education officers.

“There is nothing in state or federal law … that outlaws the broad concepts of ‘diversity,’ ‘equity,’ or ‘inclusion,’” wrote Chief Deputy Supt. David Schapira in the letter.

In another letter sent to the U.S. Department of Education, the state’s own DOE called the order “unclear.”

“It is also unclear which specific programs or activities [the federal agency] seeks to regulate by this certification, although the request for certification references ‘certain DEI practices’ or ‘illegal DEI.’ It does not define such…,” detailed the document.

The move disregards an April 24 deadline by the U.S. government to certify all districts’ compliance with the anti-DEI order. All California school districts face potential cuts to federal funding as proposed by previous warnings.

Since assuming office, President Trump and his administration have cracked down on DEI measures through the executive order. The blanket title referred to initiatives that directly uplift certain groups, often pertaining to those underserved. However, Trump now considers DEI as race-based discrimination that infringes on civil rights laws.

The demand resulted in a sweep of DEI-related positions and programs across federal departments. Despite this, California continues to challenge the issue despite over $16 billion in estimated funding at stake.

On the other hand, some school districts under GOP leadership have already complied with Trump’s demands. Colleges and universities under its public school system have also followed suit.

California has joined several other states, including New York and Minnesota, in contesting the order. However, the state has also faced additional investigations over its SAFETY Act. The act bans a “forced outing” of students’ gender identity to their parents.

California’s Supt. of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond, emphasized that the law does not violate the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Also known as FERPA, the federal law warrants parents’ access to their child’s school records.

Moreover, Thurmond added that California remains compliant with federal laws while still pursuing the safety and wellness for all students in its districts.

“Today, California affirmed existing and continued compliance with federal laws while we stay the course to move the needle for all students,” Thurmond said. “As our responses to the United States Department of Education state, and as the plain text of state and federal laws affirm, there is nothing unlawful about broad core values such as diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

He added, “I am proud of our students, educators, and school communities, who continue to focus on teaching and learning despite federal actions intended to distract and disrupt.”

California also argued that the Trump administration is trying to change its requirements for states to receive federal funding without going through an official administrative process to do so. However, the Los Angeles Unified school district, the largest in California, has kept a neutral stance on the matter. It stated that it would adhere to state guidelines while complying with the federal law.

RELATED CONTENT: New York Defies Trump’s Order To Eliminate DEI Programs In Public Schools​







