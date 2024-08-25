NFL PLayer Cam Jordan Becomes Little Caesars Franchise Owner

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was recently announced as the newest partner in several Little Caesars franchises.

The company announced that the NFL Pro Bowler is a partner with Little Caesars franchisees Andrew Feghali and Michael Khalil. Jordan has already appeared in numerous commercials for the fast food chain and has always touted being a regular customer of Little Caesars while growing up in his hometown of Chandler, AZ.

“I am excited to announce my partnership with Little Caesars as a franchise investor,” said Jordan in a written statement. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with my commitment to community, entrepreneurship, and fostering growth opportunities. I am thrilled to join a business that has had such a longstanding impact in my life.”

Jordan joins with Feghali, who owns several franchises across the United States including Dave’s Hot Chicken and Jersey Mike’s.

“Cam is our ideal partner; we both share a deep passion for the Little Caesars brand and a strong commitment to serving our communities. I am thrilled to welcome him aboard as we continue to grow our footprint with Little Caesars,” said Andrew Feghali, franchisee and CEO of AMF Restaurants.

Last year, Jordan signed a two-year, $27.5 million extension to stay with the Saints. The defensive player was set to enter the last year of a three-year, $52.5 million extension he signed in 2019 when he agreed to stay with the team until the 2025 season.

The latest Little Caesars franchise owner has been to the Pro Bowl eight times and is a three-time All-Pro selection. The nine-time captain is the all-time sack leader for the Saints as he has 117.5 sacks as he enters his fourteenth season in the league. He is currently number 23 on the list of NFL all-time career sack leaders.

Jordan also gives back to the community through his Cam Jordan Foundation, which is focused on impacting children’s lives and improving the community through resources, youth development, and innovative experiences.

