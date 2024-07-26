Former NFL Star Colin Kaepernick Launches AI Startup

Colin Kaepernick launched a new artificial intelligence company that aims to use technology to help upcoming storytellers. Lumi Story AI intends to use AI to give aspiring storytellers access to tools that allow them to get their stories out to the public.

“The majority of the world’s stories never come to life,” the former quarterback said in an interview with Time magazine. “Most people don’t have access or inroads to publishers or platforms—or they may have a gap in their skill set that’s a barrier for them to be able to create. We’re going to see a whole new world of stories and perspectives.”

Writers can use Lumi to generate graphics to accompany their stories, while Illustrators can use the platform to add words to their images. Users can then publish and distribute their stories on the Lumi platform. They can also order physical copies of their work. According to Kaepernick, Lumi will give creators full ownership of anything they create on the platform.

The activist came up with the idea when he faced several challenges while creating his media company, Ra Vision Media, and his publishing company, Kaepernick Publishing. Kaepernick said that he saw the benefit of AI when he experimented with tools like ChatGPT and Dall-E.

Kaepernick addressed ongoing concerns about the potential dangers of AI tools. However, he believes that AI will help creators produce content more effectively. The former San Francisco 49er says that he compares the technology to the iPhone, which opened up opportunities for more people to experiment with photography.

“It allows us to help fill in the skill gaps of creators,” Kaepernick told The Wall Street Journal. “We are now building in that direction to try to open that up and democratize storytelling.”

Lumi has secured $4 million in funding led by Reddit co-owner Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six company. The product went live on July 24.

