Former NFL Quarterback Cam Newton Joins ESPN’s ‘First Take’

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who hosts the Funky Friday Podcast, has added additional duties as a host on ESPN’s First Take.

The network announced that the colorful commentator will be joining the team of Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim on the top-rated sports program. He is scheduled to appear on his first show as part of the team on Oct. 11. The team will be filming on location at Tennessee State University in Nashville for the latest school scheduled to be featured for “First Take on The Road.”

In a written statement, Newton said, “I’ve always brought passion and energy into everything I do, and that won’t change at ESPN. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to share my perspective and go toe-to-toe with the best in the business. Fans can expect the same intensity I brought to the field, along with real talk, bold takes, and good fun.”

Newton is the latest personality to grace the ESPN broadcast booth, along with the likes of Shannon Sharpe, Sirius XM’s Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo, and many others who voice their opinions on the latest sports news.

“Cam Newton’s addition to First Take brings an electrifying presence, enhancing our roster of top-tier personalities,” said David Roberts, Executive Vice President and Executive Editor of Sports News and Entertainment at ESPN, in a written statement. “His dynamic charisma, combined with the high-profile debates alongside Stephen A. Smith, will create compelling, must-watch television for fans.”

This announcement was made before ESPN aired the 2024 WNBA Finals, featuring the two top teams in the league, the No. 1 seed New York Liberty and the No. 2 seed Minnesota Lynx. The series starts on Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN at the Barclays Center as they try to do what they couldn’t do at last year’s championship, win the title.

First Take airs weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN.

RELATED CONTENT: Cam Newton Claims A $250K Investment In UFC Netted Him More Than $1M