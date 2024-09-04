ESPN’s ‘First Take’ Heading To Howard University

ESPN’s First Take program is going on the road this semester, and its first stop will be at Howard University.

The channel announced that First Take will be broadcasting from several HBCUs when the debate show featuring Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe, and Molly Querin embarks with “First Take on The Road.” The team will be on the campus of Howard University on Friday, Sept. 20, where they will be filming on the infamous “Yard” for the Truth and Service Classic Weekend. The television program will film the day before the Sept. 21 game between the Howard University Bison and their rivals from Virginia, the Hampton University Pirates.

“Traveling to HBCUs is a priority for our team at “First Take” and is an initiative our group is very passionate about. It was easy for us to select Howard University, as it’s known for its rich history filled with many years of educational and leadership excellence within the African American community,” said Dave Roberts, executive vice president and executive editor of Sports News and Entertainment at ESPN in a written statement. “We expect the fans to bring the energy on Sept. 20 and create an electrifying environment for Stephen A., Molly, Shannon, and the rest of the “First Take” team.”

The network also plans to host an event with Howard to speak to HU students interested in pursuing a career in sports and media.

“Having First Take broadcast live from Howard University is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the campus, educate viewers about the University’s rich tradition, and celebrate HBCU culture,” said Howard University Athletics Director Kery Davis.

“This is a major get for Howard University, and we are thrilled to have ESPN kick off its “First Take on The Road” series on our campus. The show is immensely popular, and we’re excited that our students, alumni, and staff will have the opportunity to see the live production up close. And we are looking forward to seeing what celebrities and influencers the show invites to participate in the show that day.”

“First Take on The Road” will visit other HBCUs in the months following the first stop at Howard University. The crew is scheduled to stop at Tennessee State University in Nashville on Oct. 11 and then head to Georgia for a visit with Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College on Nov. 8.

Last year, the sports network traveled to visit Smith and Sharpe’s alma mater when “First Take’s HBCU Homecoming” traveled to Savannah State and then Winston-Salem State.

