Cam Newton Explains Why Many Athletes Go Broke Once Careers End

Former NFL player Cam Newton, on a recent episode of his YouTube show, 4th&1 With Cam Newton, explained why many athletes meet financial struggles after their playing careers are over.

In May, Newton discussed the difficulties that some athletes encounter after retiring from or being cut from the sport in which they are involved. Their lifestyles typically match the millions they may have earned while at the peak of their careers. Yet, when the money stops coming in, some tend to try to maintain the lifestyle they’ve become accustomed to.

“It’s the unfortunate truth that, yes, a lot of people do go broke or are not able to keep up with the means that they once knew to be life. They want to keep up with the Joneses, they want to do all this,” Newton expressed.

Yet, he does admit that, although he never had a financial advisor, he didn’t splurge like his athletic counterparts. He reiterates that some athletes didn’t plan for their finances after their playing days.

“I will say this. This is the number one rule to why a person may go broke, even though your income change income, is what you make, right, in layman’s terms, even though your income may change where at one point, (Mocking someone who is chastising an athlete who has made millions) ‘ain’t this the same dude that was making $20 million a year, $30 million? But, you stupid!”

He explained that the same expenses persist, but with no longer the same income, bills don’t stop once the significant income is gone. Expenses include private school, children’s expenses, home and car insurance, property maintenance, agent fees, and more.

“Those things never leave,” he said. “Your overhead never really changes. Your income changes, but your expenses have to change with it.”

Sadly, many athletes will fall into the same trap, anticipating that money will always be there, but when that day comes, they will not have properly prepared for it, leading to financial ruin.

However, Newton continues to work, as Awful Announcing just reported that he will be co-hosting a sports show on BET with Ashley Nicole Moss. The show, 106 & Sports, is a spinoff of the classic show, 106 & Park.

“106 & Sports is about more than scores and statistics,” Newton said. “It’s about the culture around the game. The players, their personalities, and, of course, their passion. But most importantly, it’s about the fans.”

