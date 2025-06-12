by Keka Araújo K. Michelle’s Expertly Clears Delusional Journo During Interview, Affirming Her Rightful Place In Country Music Puddin' said what she said!







K. Michelle, the acclaimed vocalist transitioning from R&B stages to country music’s hallowed grounds, recently confronted skepticism from one goofy journalist regarding her authentic connection to the genre, asserting her deep Southern heritage with unyielding conviction.

During an interview at the 2025 CMA Fest, the Memphis native, also known by her country moniker Puddin’, addressed an interviewer’s challenge to her background, retorting, “I did grow up in country music. You do this all the time.”

She further shared how she even got a college scholarship for yodeling.

The cringeworthy interaction during the interview garnered strong reactions on social media.

“Keith Urban is Australian and is accepted as a country music star. But, K.Michelle was born and raised country isn’t accepted as a country music star. Hmmmm…I wonder why,” one person wrote.

Someone else noted, “Shaboozey is a Nigerian kid from Virginia and all he had to do was use a twang and he was accepted as real ‘country,’ while being on a Black woman from Texas’ ‘non country’ album. Make it make sense.”

“Yt people thinking that they invented country music is hilarious af. All they have done and still do is steal,” another person stated, pointing out the silent part.

The artist, celebrated for her powerful mezzo-soprano, underscored her bona fide country credentials.

“My start, to you, has been when the Judd [family] reached out to me to go pay Naomi Judd tribute,” she explained, referencing her poignant 2023 performance of “Love Can Build A Bridge” with Jelly Roll at the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards. This moment marked a pivotal, visible step in her country music journey, though she maintained that the genre has “always been a thing for me.”

K. Michelle’s pivot to country music has been met with both enthusiasm and latent resistance, particularly concerning racial dynamics within the industry.

She candidly recounted facing explicit barriers: “I was told I could not sing country music because I was Black, but it was something I had always been doing and will continue to do.”

Her recent presence at CMA Fest, a cornerstone event for country music enthusiasts, was a testament to her steadfast commitment.

“I’m born and raised in Tennessee. I didn’t fly here. I grew here,” she declared, firmly grounding her identity in the region’s musical soil.

When the journalist pointed out her limited presence on contemporary country radio in the interview, K. Michelle delivered a potent rebuttal, highlighting broader systemic issues, “Well, you don’t hear a lot of women in contemporary radio, period, right now. And you really don’t hear Black ones, but you will.”

This unflinching stance positions K. Michelle as a significant trailblazer, challenging long-standing norms and advocating for greater diversity within the country music genre. Her debut country single, “Tennessee,” is currently available, offering a glimpse into her sound, while Puddin’s Outlaw Music is slated for a forthcoming release. Her commitment to this new chapter was solidified in 2024 when she officially signed with BMG Nashville.

K. Michelle’s journey is poised to redefine expectations, pushing boundaries for Black artists and women seeking their rightful place in the expansive American country music landscape.

