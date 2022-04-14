 Cam Newton Creates Conversation by Stating Some Women "Don’t Know How To Allow A Man To Lead"

Cam Newton Causes Uproar with Sexist Comments During Podcast Appearance

cam newton travel bag
(Image: Instagram/Cam Newton)

NFL free agent quarterback Cam Newton brought some unwanted attention to himself this week.

The former MVP with the Carolina Panthers has upset many with his negative comments toward women after saying in an interview that some women “don’t know when to be quiet” and “don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

According to USA Today, Newton appeared on the Barstool Sports Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that aired Sunday.

“I had a perfect, a perfect example of what a man was in my life by my father. My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now and it’s a beautiful thing. I grew up in a three-parent household: my mom, my father, and my grandmother, and I knew what a woman was, not a bad (expletive), a woman.”

In an effort to explain what he meant by what he stated, it went in a different direction.

“A bad (expletive) is a person who is just, you know: ‘Girl, I’m a bad (expletive), I’m doing this, I’m doing that. I look the part but I don’t act that part,'” Newton said.

“And there’s a lot of women who are bad (expletives), and I say (expletives) in a way not to degrade a woman, but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick.”

“Now, a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of: ‘I’m a boss (expletive), Imma this, Imma that.’ No, baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

Twitter had a couple of things to say to him:


Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, is the co-founder, and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com.

