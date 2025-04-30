Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘The Power Of Food’ Panel In Atlanta To Amplify Health Benefits Of Plant-Based Diet And Entrepreneurship The event will explore the economic and health benefits of growing the plant-based community in Atlanta.







The Atlanta culinary scene will host “The Power of Food” Panel to amplify plant-based eating and health-focused “foodpreneurs.”

The discussion will bring together Leslie Zenn, founder of Arden’s Garden; Kevin “Chef Kev” McGee, executive director of the Urban Oak Initiative; and Kemi Bennings, CEO of Carrot Dog. In their groundbreaking conversation, the food industry leaders will dissect the benefits of a plant-based eating lifestyle.

Taking place in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh Yards on May 7, the event aims to encourage and inform plant-based eaters about the numerous business opportunities available. Additionally, in line with its food-focused mission, audience members can also indulge in tastings from other plant-based eateries that are expected to attend.

The main sponsor for the event is the Urban Oak Initiative through its “Foodpreneur” program. The panel will also offer a sneak peek into the Urban Oak’s Food Studio. Upon its opening, the studio will serve as one of the country’s first plant-based shared kitchen incubators.

McGee, a family founder of the Initiative, believes the event will promote the economic empowerment of plant-based eating that can better serve marginalized communities. In a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, the executive director also expressed that the panel’s goal is to become a “catalyst for change.”

“The Power of Food’ is more than an event—it’s a movement. This gathering of entrepreneurs,

industry leaders and changemakers will explore how plant-based businesses drive economic

empowerment, improve health, and revitalize underserved communities,” said McGee. “With

food insecurity and sustainability at the forefront, this event will highlight how plant-based

Entrepreneurship can be accessible, profitable, and a catalyst for change.”

As for its location in Atlanta, fellow panelist Zinn also aims to continue her restaurant’s mission of making healthy food accessible and tasty for all. While the city grapples with food deserts, Zinn aims to promote a greater focus on access to fresh food.

“Atlanta is my hometown, and from the moment my mother opened the first Arden’s Garden store in Midtown, our mission has been clear: to make healthy, affordable, plant-based food accessible to communities all across the region,” she said. “There’s a common misconception that underserved communities aren’t interested in fresh food—but the success of our stores proves otherwise.”

The free panel aims to attract all those curious and excited about the growth of plant-based food options to come and learn more about the community. Registration remains available on Eventbrite.

