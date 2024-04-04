Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Cam’ron And Ma$e ‘It Is What It Is’ Nominated For Best Sports Podcast At 2024 Webby Awards Rappers turned sports podcasters Cam'ron and Ma$e are seeing their hard work pay off with their 2024 Webby Award nomination.









Rappers turned sports podcasters Cam’ron and Ma$e are seeing their hard work pay off with their 2024 Webby Award nomination.

The official nominations for the 28th annual Webby Awards were announced on Tuesday, April 2, and Cam’ron Giles, Mason “Ma$e” Betha, and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson were among the nominees for Best Sports Podcast for their hit show “It Is What It Is.” The show will face off against ESPN’s “30 for 30 Podcasts: Bag Game,” Apple News’ “After the Whistle with Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe,” “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” and “Nightcap with Unc and Ocho.”

“Excited to be nominated,” Stat Baby said. “I’m sure our fans will bring us home the win.”

It comes one year after Cam’ron and Ma$e launched the sports show in February 2023 under Cam’s Come And Talk To Me network. The show has served as a public nod to the rappers’ rekindled friendship after decades of being at odds. The two Harlem natives have a history dating back to playing basketball together on their high school basketball team at Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics before finding fame as solo rap acts.

In addition to re-popularizing the term “pause” since launching their show, “It Is What It Is” has amassed over 551k subscribers on YouTube, 489k followers on Instagram, and 12.9k followers on X, formerly known as Twitter. In December, the show’s hosts came in 6th on Complex’s “Top 25 Most Entertaining Sports Media Personalities Right Now” list.

As part of their nomination, “It Is What It Is” also has a chance to win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. Fans have until April 18th, to cast their votes at www.webbyawards.com.

“Nominees like Cam’ron, Ma$e, and Stat Baby on “It Is What It Is” are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards said.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, May 13.

RELATED CONTENT: Cam’ron And Mase Say Diddy’s Home Raids Are ‘Reparations’