Cam'ron Blocks Almost 12,000 People On Instagram

Cam’ron has labeled himself #PettyMurphy after he revealed he had blocked nearly 12,000 people on his Instagram account simply because they’ve “liked” any “slick” comment about him.

According to Complex, the Harlem rapper, who just inked an eight-figure deal for the “It Is What It Is” podcast he co-hosts with fellow Harlem rapper Ma$e, admitted he blocked 11,876 people on Sunday morning, Aug. 27. On his Instagram account, he shared a screen recording of him blocking users and stated that he may “tap” out at 27,000 people by the time he is finished.

He posted: “My Sunday mornings.. Blocking everyone who ‘liked’ a slick comment about me. Then I block the person who made the comment last 🤷🏾‍♂️ I’m at 11,876 people so far. And I have a flight to catch. So I’ll have more time. I’ll probably tap out at about 27k today 😂😂😂✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾..

And I’m on photos from 3yrs ago.. Nx Sunday I’ll go to 4yrs ago. Lol

#pettyMurphy

Aquarius vibes 🤷🏾‍♂️😂”

The rapper can afford to lose those users, and more, as he has almost 3 million people following his Instagram account. Those numbers may grow even more as he announced recently that he and Ma$e signed an 18-month deal with Underdog Fantasy.

Underdog Fantasy is a sports betting platform that has also partnered with former NBA player Gilbert Arenas for his podcast, Gil’s Arena.

Cam’ron and Ma$e were childhood friends who also played basketball together before they picked up the microphone to pursue recording careers. Before Ma$e signed with Diddy and Bad Boy Records, he, Cam’ron, and the late rapper Big L were part of a collective that called themselves “Children of the Corn.” The three grew up near each other in Harlem, New York City.

The two rappers reunited after a longstanding beef to start the humorous sports show, It Is What It Is, which has developed a major following. Cam’ron also created the Come And Talk 2 Me network, where his show can be seen on YouTube.

