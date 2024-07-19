After Saying He Was Snubbed By Coach K, Cam’ron Accuses Him Of Paying Student-Athletes

Cam’ron proved that he is not one to be ignored.

During a recent episode of his show, It Is What It Is, the commentator saw former Duke University basketball coach, Mike Krzyzewski, known as Coach K, walking past his studio. After going after him to get a picture during a show, Cam’ron said the legendary college coach snubbed him.

That set the Harlem rapper off.

Several seconds later, Cam walked back into the studio and informed his co-hosts that Coach K ignored him. Cam sat back down in apparent disbelief that the coach didn’t stop for him. But that just led to the “Hey, Ma” rapper feeling slighted and saying that they needed to start an investigation into Coach K for allegedly compensating past Duke players before colleges were able to do so.

“We need to do an investigation on Coach K behind that s**t,” Cam started. “We do a It Is What It Is investigation, n**ga. All them banks you got in North Carolina, I know what’s going on. Nah, f**k that, now I’m going to expose Coach K.”

Ma$e and Stat Baby were shocked, but Cam continued

“N**ga, you think you got Zion (Williamson) for free before the NIL? Google the shit real quick. How many banks do Coach K own? You gonna walk off on me, Coach K? Coach K own mad banks in North Carolina, and he been funneling n**gas money for years. I don’t give a f**k.”

Laughing hysterically, Ma$e left the camera shot; Stat followed him. That led Cam to say, “Yeh, give me a solo! Coach K got mad banks in North Carolina, Zion to Grant Hill to everybody… he been putting through his banks so it looks legitimate.”

He kept going when the show’s ending credits rolled and the cameras stopped filming.

Cam’ron saw former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski walking by It What It Is set and wanted to introduce himself but got curved in real time He lost his mind and went in on Coach K right after, which made the show end while he was ranting 😵‍💫😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/rfzRPMTaA9 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 16, 2024

