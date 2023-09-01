Cam’Ron Congratulates Ma$e For Getting His Publishing Back From Diddy

It looks like Ma$e’s public request to get his music publishing back from Diddy might’ve worked after putting the hip-hop mogul on blast three years ago.

With new music on the way, Cam’ron has been teasing his return to the hip-hop scene with “The Lost Files” project he’ll be releasing on September 8. He’s also giving fans an idea of who might appear on the new album and if anyone was hoping for a Killa Cam and Murder Ma$e reunion, they can think again.

While the two Harlem natives and longtime friends are crushing the sports podcast scene with their show “It Is What It Is,” Ma$e will not be a guest feature on “The Lost Files” due to his music publishing fight with Bad Boy CEO Diddy.

On Wednesday, August 30, Cam’ron shared a promotional video post for his new album that explained why Ma$e won’t be featured on the project since his friend only just got his publishing back.

“My ni**a murder had to sit this one out. He just got his publishing back from Puff. Just finished the paper work for that yesterday,” Cam wrote in his caption.

“Congrats @rsvpmase while he getting his music back in order.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mr_camron

It was back in January 2020 when Ma$e put Diddy on blast in a scathing Instagram post made in response to the hip-hop mogul’s speech at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala where called out the Recording Academy for not taking rap and R&B music from Black artists seriously.

“Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label,” Ma$e wrote in he since-deleted post, captured by Billboard.

“For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k. Which makes me never want to work w/ u as any artist wouldn’t.”

The “Harlem World” rapper went on to reveal the $2 million he allegedly offered Diddy for his masters, but claimed Puff Daddy denied his offer unless he could surpass the “European guy’s” offer despite only paying $20k for Ma$e’s publishing.

“You bought it for about 20k & I offered you 2m in cash. This is not black excellence at all,” Ma$e quipped.

Last October, Diddy appeared on The Breakfast Club where he called Ma$e a “fake pastor” and a “con” who owed him $3 million. Now, according to Cam’ron, it looks like Diddy and Ma$e worked things out and the “Feel So Good” rapper could be making a musical return.

RELATED CONTENT: Cam’ ron To Potential Buyers of ‘It is What It I’ ‘Offer Something That I Ain‘t Got