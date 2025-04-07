Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Cam’ron Reveals His Family Owns Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles, Planning Expansion In Mexico Leave it up to Cam'ron to uncover the Harlem roots behind L.A.’s iconic Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles.







Roscoe’s Chicken’ N Waffles may be a Los Angeles staple, but according to Harlem native Cam’ron, its roots trace back to Harlem, New York.

On a recent episode of his It Is What It Is podcast, Cam’ron revealed his family ties to Roscoe’s. While the LA-based chicken and waffle spot is undeniably popular, little is known about the people behind the brand—or where they come from.

As it turns out, the founders are not only from Harlem but are related to Cam’ron.

“My family owns Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles,” Cam said in a clip captured online. “I never really bring it up, ‘cause I just didn’t think it was necessary. But yeah, that’s us.”

“I know everybody in California be like, ‘Yo, that’s our sh*t, that’s our sh*t,’” he added. “Roscoe’s Chicken’ N Waffles is absolutely a California thing. But if y’all didn’t know, some Harlem n****s own it, my family.”

Cam’ron shared that the restaurant chain, which has six locations in Los Angeles, is preparing to expand with a new spot in San Diego and 20 more opening in Mexico City.

This isn’t the first time Cam’ron has acknowledged his Roscoe connection—he paid tribute to his uncles, Herb and Warren, in an Instagram post celebrating their legacy and what he called a “bloodline of hustlers.”

“Fun fact: Would you believe me if I told you that the owner/founder of Roscoes Chicken and Waffles was from Harlem? And that he’s my uncle?!… nah, I wouldn’t believe me either. Oh well 🤷🏾‍♂️,” he wrote in May 2023. “What up, Uncle Herb and Warren. New location opening up in San Diego this summer.”

Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles has become a soul food staple since its founding in 1975. As Cam’ron suggests, the popular soul food chain was founded by Harlem native Herb Hudson.

Known for its signature dish—chicken and waffles served together or separately—the restaurant also offers a variety of classic soul food options. It grew in popularity thanks to Hudson’s connections in Motown and television, including Stevie Wonder and Natalie Cole, who helped spread the word.

Comedy legend Redd Foxx would even promote Roscoe’s to his audiences, further fueling its rise to fame. Over the years, it’s become a beloved spot for stars like Snoop Dogg to President Barack Obama, cementing its status as a timeless L.A. icon.

