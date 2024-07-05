Cam’Ron Pays Homage To OJ Simpson Amid Ongoing Criticism

Cam’Ron, who is known for his uncensored candor around sports and topical issues, was seen suited and booted in Buffalo Bills football regalia, bearing the late OJ Simpson’s name and team number on the NFL jersey. There was no shame in his game. Cam shared footage of himself on IG strutting the corridors of Las Vegas’ Wynn Hotel with a football in tow and donning a football punter mask proudly.

The rapper-turned-podcaster captioned his post:

“OJ was here!!!! Happy INDEPENDENCE DAY! This ain’t really Our holiday.. But it Feels good not to have to answer to nobody!! #FreeNigga #IIWII”

The same post is collaborated on the Instagram profile page for It Is What It Is, however, its caption read, “YALL KNOW LONG AS WE HEREIT WILL BE NO “UNCLE O” SLANDER. WE AIN’t TOLERATING THAT AT AL…#LLTHEJUICE #ITISWHATITISTALK #NOBODYSAFE #WESAYWHATTHEFUCKWEWANT”

The “Touch It Or Not” rapper’s post is a response to Stephen A. Smith’s scathing criticism of BET’s tribute to the deceased NFL Hall of Famer during BET Awards 2024. The “in memoriam” segment that featured Simpson got Smith up in arms. He took to his YouTube channel in a segment titled, “We should NOT be celebrating OJ Simpson,” to admonish the network for what, in his opinion, was nasty work:

“This is the BET Awards,” Smith ranted. “This is a celebration of Blackness, of Black culture, of Black entertainment, of Black excellence. And when you do something like this you got folks outside the community going, ‘See that, see that shit.’”

Smith continued: “We as a community are going to be held accountable for that.

It Is What It Is isn’t too pleased with Smith’s respectability politics called him out, in a now-deleted social media post, for “Sucka 💩”

Cam, has long been a supporter of Orenthal James Simpson, who died on April 10, not long after a final appearance on Cam’Ron, Mase, and Treasure Wilson’s sports-centric podcast It Is What It Is. The podcast highlights news, statistics, and hot takes around sports and culture, and features in-depth discussions with athletes, analysts, coaches and sports buffs alike. OJ was a recurring guest who contributed his two cents on football moments.

Cam’Ron’s troll game is undefeated. Back in May, the Harlem-bred entertainer leaned into his irreverent style during an interview with CNN, after anchor Abby Phillip queried Cam about Diddy’s demise, and sent some viewers into a tizzy.

The Pink Horse Power owner provided context recently around the incident stating, “I tried to go CNN the right/nice way, they said NO!! Ok bet!!!!”

