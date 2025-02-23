Health and Wellness by Jeroslyn JoVonn Cancer Mortality Among Black People Declining But Still Higher Than Other Ethnic Groups, Study Finds The American Cancer Society found a decrease in cancer mortality rates among Black people, but the community continues to have a higher impact compared to other groups.







A recent study from the American Cancer Society (ACS) highlights a decline in cancer mortality rates among Black people, but a continued higher cancer burden compared to other racial and ethnic groups.

On Feb. 20, the American Cancer Society released its “Cancer Statistics for African American and Black People, 2025” study which revealed a 49% decline in cancer mortality for Black men and a 33% decline for Black women from 1991 to 2022 in the United States. Despite these improvements, African American and Black communities continue to experience a disproportionately higher cancer burden compared to other population groups.

“This report highlights the disparities the Black community has faced for decades. While the decline in cancer mortality rates is encouraging, the stark inequities in incidence and survival for many cancers underscore the urgent need for targeted research and interventions,” Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, interim chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) said in a press release.

Through the study, it becomes more clear that Black individuals face higher rates of cancer death risk that is twice as high as White individuals for cancers such as myeloma, prostate, uterine corpus (endometrial), and stomach cancers. Additionally, the risk is 40%-50% higher for colorectal, breast, cervical, and liver cancers.

Survival rates are also lower for Black people compared to White people across nearly all cancer types and stages, with the most significant disparities observed in melanoma, uterine corpus, and cervical cancers.

“This is a critical opportunity for the scientific, clinical, and policy-making community to come together to drive meaningful change,” Dr. Frederick said. “Together we must inform strategies to close these gaps, improve early detection, and ensure equitable access to life-saving treatments for the Black community.”

For the study, ACS researchers gathered the latest data on cancer incidence, mortality, survival, screening, and risk factors for Black individuals using population-based research from the National Cancer Institute and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cancer remains the second-leading cause of death for both Black men and women, following heart disease.

“Overall declines in cancer mortality rates in Black people largely reflect behavioral changes, such as historical declines in cigarette smoking among Black teens, as well as advances in treatment and earlier detection for some cancers,” said Rebecca Siegel, senior scientific director, surveillance research at the American Cancer Society, and senior author of the report. “Yet, this population persistently experiences a much higher mortality burden than other racial and ethnic groups for many cancers. We must reverse course.”

To address the ongoing cancer disparities faced by Black women, ACS launched the VOICES of Black Women study last year. As the largest cohort study focused on cancer risk and outcomes among Black women in the U.S., it aims to provide a deeper understanding of the factors contributing to cancer and other health conditions in this group. By bringing these issues to the forefront, the study hopes to inspire collective action to improve health outcomes.

