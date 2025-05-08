Women by Stacy Jackson Voices of Black Women Study Seeks Volunteers In Mississippi The state has the highest cervical cancer death rate in the U.S. with Black women about 1.5 times more likely to die from it than white women







The American Cancer Society is seeking women volunteers in Mississippi to participate in its 30-year Voices of Black Women cancer stud to understand why the area’s cancer rates of Black women are so high, WLBT reports.

“In the state, Black women are nearly 1.5 times more likely to die from cervical cancer than their white counterparts,” said Barbara Rose Brooks, researcher and community health advisor with the Deep South Network for Cancer Control, in an essay featured in Mississippi Today. “The inequity in cervical cancer prevention and treatment…is often shaped by racism and systemic discrimination in healthcare.”

The American Cancer Society hopes the Voices of Black Women study will improve health outcomes and reduce cancer rates for succeeding generations. It has called on Black women across the United States to join the study, which is reportedly one of the largest ever conducted for Black women. Volunteers will complete hour-long health and life surveys and provide biannual updates examining how lived experiences can lead to cancer.

“This isn’t just a study; it’s a collective commitment,” the organization’s website reads. The study is a crucial step toward addressing health challenges faced by Black women, eliminating health disparities and combating inequalities in health research.

Research has found that Black women are 8% less likely to be diagnosed with cancer compared to white women, but 12% more likely to die if diagnosed with the disease.

“By joining together, we can gain valuable insights into the diverse experiences and health challenges faced by Black women and learn how to deliver culturally competent and effective interventions, treatments, and preventive measures,” the organization stated.

The Voices of Black Women study is based on four guiding principles: transparency, rigor, accountability and impact. Doctors with expertise in cancer disparities, minority health, and population-based cohort study design lead the research team.

