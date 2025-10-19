HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Candace Owens Cancels FAMU Homecoming Appearance For Black Conservative ‘Blexit’ Tour Owens' organization gave no reasoning behind the last-minute cancellation.







Candace Owens had opted to forego her appearance at Florida A&M University’s homecoming as part of her “Blexit” tour for Black conservatives.

Owens will no longer be venturing to the Tallahassee-based HBCU for her “Blexit” organization’s “Educate to Liberate” campus tour. In partnership with the now-deceased Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA organization, the tour sought to rally individuals within the Black conservative movement.

However, the Oct. 17 appearance amid FAMU’s “Eternal World Tour” Homecoming celebration has been nixed. According to HBCU Gameday, the engagement aimed to discuss empowerment and alternative political perspectives with students and visitors on campus.

Without much notice or further explanation, the tour removed the appearance from its schedule. A spokesperson released a statement via email that they intend to reschedule the stop, writing, “We will announce a new date soon.”

Founded in 2018 by Owens, Blexit has become Owens’ platform as a Black conservative commentator to build a coalition of like-minded individuals. It remains unclear if the recent killing of Charlie Kirk, an ally of Owens and fellow far-right conservative, had influenced the decision to postpone the tour date.

The Tallahassee Democrat also reports that the tour stop’s speakers included rapper Topher, activist Savannah Craven, and members of the BLEXIT Student Movement team. However, backlash against the FAMU appearance, especially during its homecoming, began swiftly after its announcement.

HBCU homecomings are typically reserved as a time for community, reconnection, and pride as predominantly Black alumni return to campus. As the celebrations often serve as a call-to-action and reminder of the importance of these institutions, some considered the Blexit tour stop as an undermining of these values. Owens’ own viewpoints have argued against social causes often uplifted on these campuses, such as Black Lives Matter.

Especially at a time where DEI practices and funding for HBCUs remain at risk under the Trump Administration, BLEXIT’s alignment with conservative policymakers has made its presence relatively unwelcome, despite being legally allowed. For now, FAMU will go without an appearance by Owens, at least for the foreseeable future.

RELATED CONTENT: Candace Owens Feels A Way About Being Excluded From Bestie Charlie Kirk’s Memorial