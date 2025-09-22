News by Sharelle B. McNair Candace Owens Feels A Way About Being Excluded From Bestie Charlie Kirk’s Memorial 'They are working on a narrative, like they always do. They are squeezing, and they are trying to pretend that Charlie and I didn't speak for years.'







Candace Owens addressed the rumors on why she was a no-show at her friend Charlie Kirk’s memorial after it was alleged by a Turning Point USA board member that she and Kirk had a falling out.

During the Sept. 18 episode of The Candace Owens Show, Owens rambled about supposed lies being spouted about her relationship with the slain podcaster coming from former Turning Point board member Eric Bolling, a Fox News and Newsmax host.

Owens admitted that she wasn’t invited to speak at the memorial service, but for a specific reason. After alleging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had something to do with Kirk’s death, she believes there is an attempt to silence her.

“Like I said, the reason that they are doing this is because they want us to stop investigating the death of Charlie Kirk. I am convinced that this is a full-blown fed operation,” she said.

Owens said she heard rumors of “pressure” that came down from planning the Sept. 21 memorial while being questioned on if she attended any vigils for him or if she has a relationship with Kirk’s widow, Erika.

“No, actually, I didn’t attend a vigil and nope, you’re right, you got me. I was not invited to speak alongside President Trump and JD Vance on the stage with Tucker Carlson at a memorial event…what does this have to do with anything?,” the host questioned. “The answer is nothing. They are working on a narrative, like they always do. They are squeezing, and they are trying to pretend that Charlie and I didn’t speak for years. It could not be further from the truth, OK? Charlie and I never for a single second stopped being friends.”

She expressed concern that Turning Point donors need to be investigated, claiming what she is hearing from sources is “not good.”

For days, rumors sparked that Owens and Kirk had a falling out after Bolling appeared on Patrick Bet-David’s PBD Podcast, alleging Owens’ “theories got just a little bit too down the rabbit holes.” It was too extreme for [TPUSA’s] taste,” Bolling said, according to The New York Post.

“Charlie, to his credit, kept a cordial friendship with her for years, but it hasn’t been a communication pipeline between the two for many years,” Bolling said.

One PBD commentator said that Owens was on track to lose credibility because she fails to come with receipts of her claims.

The credibility rumors seem to be lurking in the circles of Black community members .

“Candace Owens is rage bait and always has been. She’s pandering to the left for attention, not because she’s trustworthy or because her views have actively changed,” DeRay Mckesson said on X.

