Candace Owens Condemns Inclusivity, Calls Wheelchair Model In SKIMS Ad ‘Ridiculous’

Not everyone will let you come for them and not address it.

Candace Owens has been called out by wheelchair model Haleigh Rosa for condemning the inclusivity of the disabled community and judging a previous campaign she did with Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS brand for its adaptive clothing line.

According to Newsweek, the political commentator made insensitive remarks about the model at the end of a recent episode of her daily podcast, Daily Wire. “I don’t really understand how far we’re going to take this inclusivity thing,” Owens said. “We are being ridiculous, America.”

“I really don’t get it, and if I am wrong, educate me,” she added. “I don’t know why this needs to be done. I’m just getting tired of this all-inclusivity thing. It seems ridiculous.”

Owens went on to question the idea behind using Rosa in the ad. “Whose idea was this? Was it your idea? OK, you’re fired,” Owens said.

Candace Owens goes on bizarre rant after seeing a SKIMS ad feature a model in a wheelchair. https://t.co/P9PA7W2mYu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2023

Rosa starred in the SKIMS campaign that was released last May, posing in her wheelchair wearing the adaptive shapewear that was created using ultra-lightweight micro-bonded technology, specially made for those with limited mobility. The model recently took to her TikTok to call Owens out on her comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)

“We both studied journalism, but since only one of us seems to have finished our degree. I’m happy to educate you,” Rosa said. “This isn’t the first nor the last campaign you will see with a wheelchair. We’re not only in adaptive campaigns, we’re everywhere.”