News by Keka Araújo Candace Owens Gives Harvey Weinstein A Platform To Profess His Innocence He admitted to past infidelity and being a demanding and difficult boss, but firmly denied committing the crimes he’s accused of.







While his retrial on rape and criminal sexual act charges continues, Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul, has broken his long silence in a rare on-camera interview with far-right political commentator Candace Owens.

Owens claims this is Weinstein’s first such interview in eight years. The interview was released on May 20, coinciding with crucial testimony in his ongoing trial.

In the interview, Weinstein addressed the charges against him, saying, “I believe women should be heard, but I’m wrongfully convicted. And right now, I’m not convicted, and I’m on a retrial. An appeal overturned my conviction. But justice demands a clear, honest look at each case, and I am here for fairness and the truth.”

He admitted to past infidelity and being a demanding and difficult boss, but firmly denied committing the crimes he’s accused of.

“I did not commit these crimes. I swear that before God and the people watching now and on my family. I’m wrongfully accused,” Weinstein stated.

The release of the interview is notable as it occurred while Weinstein is undergoing a retrial in New York. He faces allegations of a 2013 rape from Jessica Mann as well as criminal sexual act charges from Miriam Haley related to a 2006 incident, and a similar charge from Kaja Sokola, also from 2006. Legal experts have pointed out the unusual nature of a defendant giving a public interview during an ongoing criminal trial.

Weinstein also discussed the reaction of his former allies in Hollywood, claiming they had distanced themselves out of fear of being “canceled.”

“They are frightened to death. They are frightened that they’re going to be canceled, that they’re not going to be able to work. I tried to get my people to stand up and even testify in the trial. And nothing,” he said.

Regarding Gwyneth Paltrow’s past accusations of unwanted advances, Weinstein called her account a “complete fabrication,” though he admitted to making a pass during a meeting. “At the end of the meeting, we had a glass of Champagne. As I was walking out the door, I said to her, ‘I’d love you to give me a massage’,” he recounted.

Weinstein also portrayed himself as a target of the #MeToo movement, stating, “They wanted me, and they wanted me in jail forever.” He criticized media coverage, particularly from The New York Times, and downplayed the film She Said.

Owens, a far-right commentator who has been criticized for antisemitic remarks, conducted the interview. Weinstein, a longtime Democratic supporter, praised Owens and Joe Rogan for their support and belief in his innocence.

Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesperson, lauded Owens’ approach, saying she brought “objectivity that has been sorely missing in the media coverage.”

The prosecution in Weinstein’s retrial is expected to rest its case by May 28.

Weinstein concluded his remarks in the interview by saying, “I hurt my family. I hurt my friends. I cheated on my wife. And that was a mistake, you know, a terrible mistake. But I did not commit these crimes.”

