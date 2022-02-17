Candace Owens’ Fans Are Big Mad She Praised the Blackity Black Superbowl Halftime Show

Candace Owens had a moment of clarity for the culture and gave props to the stellar performers who rocked the star-studded Superbowl LVI Halftime Show — and in the process pissed off her faithful fans.

For a moment in time, the conservative firebrand waved the white flag and took to Twitter to actually say something nice about the blackity black concert that included Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar.

This is an excellent Super Bowl halftime performance. Undeniable hip-hop and R&B excellence. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 14, 2022

But it quickly became clear that Owens’ conservative fanbase was not happy with her nod of approval to Black excellence during black History Month, given that she is the Queen blasting Black folks for just about anything.

Her followers of mostly conservatives expressed the hate and actually disagreed with her sentiments, given that it had much to do about Black people. Others were equally shocked that she enjoyed something that is heavily associated with Black people.

It was a racist show https://t.co/GhJgDqVQkY — Joaquin Fernandez (@coralcaine51) February 14, 2022

WRONG! Its a disgusting display of anti-white racism! One white person in the hundreds involved in the show. Where are cries for EQUALITY?????? anti-white racism is ok right? #BOYCOTTPEPSI #BoycottNFL https://t.co/XzIZbzHO7l — L00nyLefties (@L00nyLefties) February 15, 2022

snoop got off murder charges. lapd got rid of victims clothes,but snoop didnt shoot him, 50 cent got shot 9 times, owes doc $32GRAND & wont pay, come on 50 pay the Doc,he saved ya,& m&m dude rapping about Ivanka in the trunk of his car, earned him a secret service visit, great ! https://t.co/ExUZs3Vt94 — momNdadsDaughter (@32fordcoupegirl) February 16, 2022

LITERALLY, the only time I’ve ever agreed with you, as most of your comments are white-washed, GOP propaganda. Glad to see you still haven’t lost your roots re: music. #SuperBowlHalftimeShow https://t.co/2ou3iKxZBi — Matt Mitchell (@cynicinchicago) February 15, 2022

Didn’t watch a minute of that woke ass garbage https://t.co/YaSzJu5dlI — Kyle Rittenhouse Sr (@sr_rittenhouse) February 14, 2022

Good take, now let’s see the replies. https://t.co/jb8UsS3XEO pic.twitter.com/mwkhZwEKxh — The Awful Pundit Tournament (@AwfulPundits) February 14, 2022

Someone didn’t get the memo from company HQ https://t.co/cws2SHRsoh — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) February 14, 2022

I’ve always respected you Candace for your open / unbiased thoughts – but that was the worst and racist 1/2 time shows- every black thug came out of retirement https://t.co/wyouCn0bV9 — Russell Owen (@Russell18097726) February 14, 2022

Candace got hacked by the looks of it https://t.co/v0dfNvLAxk — Raymond J. Mollica (@RaymondMollica) February 14, 2022

The same criminals and thugs that glorify a lifestyle that oppresses minorities and kills innocent people is excellent?

What part exactly?

Eminem kneeling?

The serial woman-beating Dre?

The gang banging Snoop?

What you watched was the result of 60 years of @dnc policies. https://t.co/SQqvLpL9Zu — Esoteric (@_3SOT3RIC_) February 14, 2022

My question to you is why are you supporting the superbowl??? They’re all Satan worshipping child trafficking pedophiles!! If you’re watching you’re supporting!!👎 https://t.co/LN42suvog3 pic.twitter.com/SiCqrbYI87 — Debbie Kaiser (@DebbieK03976964) February 14, 2022