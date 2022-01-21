 Candace Owens Says 'We’ve Reached Peak Stupidity' Because Stephen A. Smith Said Getting Vaccinated Saved His Life

Lifestyle

Candace Owens Says ‘We’ve Reached Peak Stupidity’ Because Stephen A. Smith Said Getting Vaccinated Saved His Life

(Images: Twitter)
by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton307

ESPN‘s First Take host Stephen A. Smith recently acknowledged that he caught the coronavirus over the holidays, leading him to miss several weeks on the air. When he returned Monday, the hot take artist said doctors informed him that he could have died while he hadn’t received the COVID-19 vaccination.

Upon hearing this, conservative pundit Candace Owens took to her Twitter account to blast him and his thoughts, stating “we’ve reached peak stupidity as a species.”

According to The New York Post, the announcer caught the coronavirus before the Christmas holiday, and it became more severe around New Year’s Day.

He expressed how he initially thought the illness would affect him but, as it progressed he had to be hospitalized right before New Year’s Eve. Smith said doctors told him that if he were not vaccinated, he “wouldn’t be here.”

Smith may have wanted to respond to Owens’ statement, but he didn’t have to. Many Twitter users responded in his defense.

Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, is the co-founder, and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com.

×