Candace Owens Says ‘We’ve Reached Peak Stupidity’ Because Stephen A. Smith Said Getting Vaccinated Saved His Life

ESPN‘s First Take host Stephen A. Smith recently acknowledged that he caught the coronavirus over the holidays, leading him to miss several weeks on the air. When he returned Monday, the hot take artist said doctors informed him that he could have died while he hadn’t received the COVID-19 vaccination.

Upon hearing this, conservative pundit Candace Owens took to her Twitter account to blast him and his thoughts, stating “we’ve reached peak stupidity as a species.”

Stephen A. Smith caught Covid, was hospitalized with severe symptoms, and *almost* died.

He believes that this is proof that the vaccine he received, worked. Because he only *almost* died. We did it y’all. We’ve reached peak stupidity as a species. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 18, 2022

According to The New York Post, the announcer caught the coronavirus before the Christmas holiday, and it became more severe around New Year’s Day.

He expressed how he initially thought the illness would affect him but, as it progressed he had to be hospitalized right before New Year’s Eve. Smith said doctors told him that if he were not vaccinated, he “wouldn’t be here.”

Smith may have wanted to respond to Owens’ statement, but he didn’t have to. Many Twitter users responded in his defense.

The vaccines are saving lives. There is no doubt about that. Look at the case to deaths ratio before the vaccines arrived and afterwards. People are free to be vaccinated or not, but don’t call people stupid for taking a medication that has been proven to work. Sad. — Craig Prescott (@prescottcraig) January 18, 2022

The vaccine helps you fight the virus. It does not stop you from getting the virus. Vaccinated can still catch it, however, your immune system will be prepared to fight it. Unlike, the unvaccinated. They can catch it and if you’re healthy your immune system can defeat it. — Gary Murillo (@southbaygary) January 18, 2022

The vast majority of hospitalized people are unvaccinated pic.twitter.com/x7rWVrP06G — Chele💤Veneno (@chele_veneno) January 18, 2022

His doctor told him without the vaccine he would have died. Get your facts straight! — David Phillips (@dphillips25284) January 18, 2022

98 percent of the deaths are unvaccinated people. Most people who catch covid survive vaccinated or not. — Coolmofo (@coolmofo) January 18, 2022

I had Covid with and without the vaccine the first time I was in the hospital for days couldn’t breath the second time I had the vaccine it was a year and a half later just had mild symptoms… I can’t say it works for everyone but it works in some capacity — KING DEE (@Deedapoet) January 18, 2022