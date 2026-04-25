News by Shanique Yates Donald Trump Mocks Candace Owens In Public Rant, Calls Her A ‘Low-IQ’ Individual Trump also posted a crafted TIME magazine cover featuring an unflattering image of Owens.







Conservative political commentator Candace Owens is the latest subject of Donald Trump’s online tirade.

Known for being a controversial figure in right-wing politics, Owens is recognized for her support of Trump’s criticism of progressive ideologies; however, her latest comments about the first lady of France, Brigitte Macron, have created a rift between the two, according to TheGrio.

“Her attack on the First Lady of France is despicable, wrote Trump in a post shared to his Truth Social network. “I believe, in this case, without verification, she is an extremely low-IQ individual!”

French President Emmanuel Macron, who happens to be a close friend of the current U.S. president, recently sued Owens for defamation after she had repeatedly accused his wife of being a trans woman.

Along with the note he shared on the social media platform, Trump posted a crafted TIME magazine cover featuring an unflattering image of Owens, accompanied by additional blurbs directed at taunting the American conservative commentator, author, and media personality.

“Candace Ownes Lies, Lies, Lies,” read one. Another says, “Uses Rich White Men!”

“O% Fact Check Ration On All Credible Fact Checking Sites,” says another comment featured on the right side of the mock cover story. The last note reads “Protects Sex Offenders.”

Owens is among the conservative influencers who have recently denounced support of Trump, calling out his war on Iran and his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files after previously openly supporting him.

Earlier this month, Owens also referred to Trump as a “genocidal lunatic.” She also called for his removal by way of the 25th Amendment following his threats to wipe out Iranian civilization.

Owens isn’t the only person to shift their stance on Trump’s Make America Great Again Movement (MAGA) after initially being loyal supporters. She now joins people like Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones, and Tucker Carlson on the ongoing list of people the 47th U.S. President has publicly slammed in recent rants.

He also used Truth Social to slam Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who currently serves as Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Hakeem ‘High Tax’ Jeffries is a low-IQ individual who is not smart enough to be “running” the Democrat Party, and certainly not smart enough to be involved in running the United States of America. It’s people like this who almost destroyed our Nation with their High Tax, Open Border Policies. In the future, Hakeem, a fine American name, will forever be known as HIGH TAX!”

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to Trump’s post about Owens via X.

“President Trump hates women he can’t control, who don’t worship him, women who actually worship God, and are more intelligent than he is,” she wrote. “Women like @RealCandaceO.”

President Trump hates women he can’t control, who don’t worship him, women who actually worship God, and are much more intelligent than he is.



Women like @RealCandaceO.



This cruel post about Candace looks like something Laura Loomer would conjure up as she gives Trump his… pic.twitter.com/X1UiyxVn8I — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 25, 2026

Greene was once a fiercely loyal Trump supporter who resigned from her position following a public feud with the president.

“This cruel post about Candace looks like something Laura Loomer would conjure up as she gives Trump his talking points, policy decisions, and political advice, which is literally destroying him and the Republican Party,” the post continued.

Loomer responded to Greene’s claims that the only people Trump has fired or privately requested to leave are women.

“He has a female Chief of Staff and most of his cabinet positions are filled by women,” wrote Loomer via X. “Trump has always been kind to me.”

She also praised Trump for his post about Owens, adding her own commentary, “‘Vile Person of the Year.’ More like the century.”

At this time, Owens has not responded to Trump’s latest attacks.

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