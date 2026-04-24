News by Sharelle B. McNair Nicki Minaj Slated To Dine With MAGA At White House Correspondents’ Dinner It's a vast change for the self-described Trump's "number one fan" who publicly criticized Trump's immigration policies during his first term in 2018.







The new friendship with President Donald Trump has gotten rapper Nicki Minaj an invitation to the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on April 25, USA Today reported.

The “Anaconda” rapper will attend as a VIP guest of Fox News, which is having a party before the festivities begin with other high-profile party guests including Turning Point USA’s Erika Kirk and NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore.

Minaj has raised eyebrows and drawn criticism for her seemingly sudden support of Trump and members of his administration. She even sat down with Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, at a Turning Point USA event where she praised the president and Vice President JD Vance for their “relatability.” Then she took things up a notch by speaking at a Treasury event in January to endorse “Trump Accounts,” even participating in a viral TikTok trend using her song “Beez In The Trap” with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

It’s a vast change for the self-described Trump’s “number one fan.” During his first term in 2018, Minaj, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, publicly criticized Trump’s immigration policies, admitting that she came to the U.S. “illegally” as a child and couldn’t imagine the “horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5.”

Known as “Nerd Prom,” the correspondents’ dinner gives D.C. news media a chance to wine and dine together, receive some awards, and potentially be roasted by attending comedians — or the president himself.

According to CNN, Trump is scheduled to attend the event that celebrates the very people he is known to berate on a weekly basis, depending on who they are reporting for. While the journalists who invited him, the board of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), claim to be excited that Trump is ending his boycott and embracing the tradition started in 1924, critics feel the president will use this as a chance to continue his anti-First Amendment rhetoric toward career journalists.

But WHCA president and senior White House correspondent for CBS News, Weijia Jiang, said “there is no confusion about what this dinner is about.”

“Everyone in attendance has chosen to be there knowing that it is a dinner dedicated to recognizing the importance of the First Amendment,” she said.

“Especially as we mark America’s 250th birthday, our decision to gather — as journalists, newsmakers and the president in the same room — is a reminder of what the free press means in this country.”

Other hip-hop “patriots” scheduled to make an appearance during correspondents’ weekend is Grammy-winning rapper Nelly, who will reportedly perform at Donald Trump Jr.’s Executive Branch members-only event.

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