(Photo: Getty/Kelly Balch) Sports by Sidnee Michelle Candace Parker Launches Paid Sports Media Fellowship For HBCU Students Fellows will also receive housing support, career development resources, and access to established industry professionals.







WNBA legend Candace Parker is creating new career opportunities for historically Black college and university students through a fellowship offering paid sports media internships, housing assistance, and professional mentorship, Lindy’s Sports reports.

The three-time WNBA champion has partnered with the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program (EICOP) to launch the Candace Parker Sports Media Fellowship. The initiative will provide HBCU students with hands-on experience and professional connections in sports journalism, broadcasting, and media.

According to the outlet, selected students will participate in paid summer internships in Los Angeles, New York, or Atlanta in 2027. Fellows will also receive housing support, career development resources, and access to established industry professionals.

“I’ve spent my whole career in sports, first on the court and now behind the mic, and I know what it means when someone opens the door for you,” Parker said in a video announcing the fellowship.

The basketball Hall of Famer and two-time WNBA MVP said the program is designed for current HBCU students interested in pursuing careers in sports media and broadcasting.

Beyond providing professional experience, the fellowship seeks to reduce financial barriers that can prevent students from accepting internships in major media markets. Housing assistance and paid placements will allow participants to gain industry experience without shouldering the full cost of relocating for the summer.

EICOP, the organization behind the HBCU in LA initiative, connects HBCU students with career opportunities in entertainment and media. Its partnership with Parker expands those efforts into the sports media industry.

Parker, who transitioned into broadcasting following her professional basketball career, also plans to support fellows as they navigate their career paths.

The initiative underscores efforts to create more accessible pathways into sports media for aspiring Black journalists and broadcasters.

Applications are open to current HBCU students. Interested applicants can find additional information and application instructions through the link in Parker’s Instagram bio.

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