Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Candace Parker Joins Pro Athlete Community As Co-Chair 'What PAC is doing is truly transformational for athletes, and I’m proud to be part of a movement that’s redefining what life after sports can look like.'







The Pro Athlete Community (PAC) recently announced that it has brought on former WNBA player Candace Parker to join its Board of Advisors.

Parker is joining the organization’s advisory board as Co-Chair, becoming PAC’s first woman in that position. She joins NFL superstars and Super Bowl Champions, broadcasters and analysts, Devin and Jason McCourty on the board.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Candace Parker – a legend whose leadership and purpose inspire far beyond the court – as Co-Chair of the Pro Athlete Community (PAC) Board of Advisors, joining @devinmccourty and @jasonmccourty“

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining PAC’s Board of Advisors,” said Parker in a written statement. “For many professional athletes, retirement marks the start of a brand-new chapter—one that can be full of opportunity, growth, and reinvention. While the transition can be challenging, it’s also an exciting chance to discover new passions and purpose. What PAC is doing is truly transformational for athletes, and I’m proud to be part of a movement that’s redefining what life after sports can look like.”

In her new role, Parker will help advance PAC’s mission to provide athletes with better opportunities after their playing careers, away from the sports in which they built their careers. That includes top-tier education, business opportunities, and mentorship, helping them create meaningful jobs and lives beyond their playing days.

She will be directly involved with efforts to increase access for women athletes and ensure that they receive equal representation within PAC’s network. Parker will work with PAC Co-Founders Chip Paucek and Kaleb Thornhill to help the organization match the growth of women’s sports in the past two decades. That includes further elevating and amplifying opportunities for PAC’s athletes from women’s sports.

“We’re building something really special here,” said Pro Athlete Community Co-Founder and CEO Chip Paucek. “To have someone of Candace’s caliber – as a person and former athlete – take a leadership position in PAC speaks volumes. We look forward to working with her to continue growing our network of dynamic athletes and maximizing our impact.”

PAC was formed as a first-of-its-kind community built exclusively for professional athletes to navigate life beyond sports, comprising a collective of more than 1,600 athletes.

