Candace Parker Named First President Of Adidas Women's Basketball
By Stacy Jackson









Basketball icon Candace Parker has been appointed as the inaugural president of Adidas women’s basketball, further solidifying her relationship with the brand.

“We are honored to be a part of Candace’s historical legacy as she transitions from signature athlete to this new leadership role within Adidas Basketball,” stated Eric Wise, Adidas basketball global general manager, in a May 8 press release.” As a true innovator with a profound passion for the game, we are confident that she is a perfect fit to evolve the Adidas Women’s Basketball business and catalyze a new era of growth and credibility for the brand.”

Parker, who made history as the first woman to receive a signature shoe with Adidas, the ACE Commander sneaker, in 2010, will take on a pivotal role in fulfilling the brand’s commitment to prioritizing investment in women’s sports and its focus on women’s basketball, according to Sports Illustrated. In her new position, Parker will have a significant influence on new product lines while also expanding Adidas’ women’s basketball athlete roster, which currently includes notable names like Aliyah Boston, Hailey Van Lith, Kahleah Copper, Aaliyah Edwards, Chelsea Gray, Betnijah Laney, Alysha Clark, Nneka Ogwumike, Chiney Ogwumike, and Erica Wheeler.

“Stepping into this new leadership role is a deeply personal next step in my journey with Adidas,” Parker said in the press release. “From high school to college to playing pro to now, this appointment by Adidas symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women’s sports. It’s not just about products; it’s about fostering a movement focused on innovation, representation, and access.”

Parker and Adidas began their long-standing relationship in 2008 when she signed with the shoe brand during her first season in the WNBA. She has since headlined multiple collections and mentored several collegiate Adidas athletes with NIL partnerships. BLACK ENTERPRISE covered the brand’s 2022 launch of its first-ever student-athlete roster under Parker’s guidance.

Her new appointment, effective immediately, follows her April retirement announcement as a WNBA player after a remarkable 16-season career, as previously reported by BE. She took to Instagram to share the news with her followers, stating, “…it’s time.”