WNBA Player Candace Parker Announces Retirement

Last year in November, WNBA player Candace Parker stated that she wasn’t sure if she would be returning to the league after being sidelined by a foot injury and that she would weigh her options. Now, she has done so and decided to retired, saying, “it’s time.”

According to WNBA.com, the only woman to win three WNBA championships with three different teams is hanging up her sneakers. After playing in the league for 16 seasons, winning three championships and the WNBA MVP award twice, Parker posted to her Instagram account, letting basketball fans know that she has bounced her last ball professionally.

“I’m retiring.

“I promised I’d never cheat the game & that I’d leave it in a better place than I came into it. The competitor in me always wants one more, but it’s time. My HEART & body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it.”

She has promised that she is a “BUSINESS” and will be attacking the boardroom in the same manner she attacked the hoops while on the hardwood. She stated that she will be involved with private equity, broadcasting, and production; and emphatically stated she will own not only a WNBA team, but an NBA one as well.

The last team she played for, the Las Vegas Aces, released a statement:

“Although the majority of her career was played in opposing uniforms, we were blessed to have her as part of our championship team a year ago. We are saddened that she won’t be a part of our three-peat aspirations, but we look forward to welcoming Candace back to Las Vegas as an Aces alum, and we can’t wait to see what the next chapter in her life has to offer.

After leading the Tennessee Lady Vols to the 2007 and 2008 NCAA Championships, she moved up to the WNBA, where she played 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks. She was the first player in WNBA history to be named Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the same season. She also played for the Chicago Sky. Her many accolades during her basketball career are sure to lead her into the coveted Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Thanks for the memories, Candace.”