Candace Parker Is The Latest Basketball Star To Have Her Jersey Retired By Los Angeles Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks just announced that they are retiring Candace Parker’s basketball jersey this summer, and one of the team’s owners, Magic Johnson, gave an endorsing statement regarding her legendary career.

The team will give Parker her flowers on June 29, when they will raise her No. 3 jersey to the rafters at Crypto.com Arena. The Sparks will be playing against the Chicago Sky and the ceremony will happen during halftime.

“Sparks to retire legend Candace Parker’s No. 3 Jersey on June 29.”

“To see my jersey hanging in the rafters amongst other legends is truly an honor. This moment is not just about me — it’s about my family, my teammates, and the incredible support from the LA Sparks organization and fans,” said Parker in a written statement.

“I’m grateful to my parents, who believed in me every step of the way, to my brothers who still are my heroes and to my wife and kids, who inspire me every day. The Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) raised Lailaa and this was her playground growing up. Holding the record for assists reminds me that basketball is never just about individual success — it’s about elevating others and being a part of something bigger than yourself. This jersey represents all the moments, all the connections, and all the love that got me here.”

Parker will be just the third player to receive this powerful accolade and is joining other Sparks’ legendary players, Lisa Leslie, whose No. 9 jersey is displayed up top, and Penny Toler, whose No. 11 adorns the ceiling.

Magic also gave a statement cementing the greatness that Parker has shown the organization.

“Candace is the best all-around player that has ever played in the WNBA. Her legacy is immeasurable — she redefined excellence, was a champion on the court and for the Los Angeles community and inspired countless fans and future generations of athletes. Very few champions get to see their jersey hanging from the rafters in this city. Retiring Candace’s No. 3 jersey is not just a celebration of her extraordinary career, but a tribute to the enduring mark she’s left on this organization, the WNBA, and the city of Los Angeles. She will forever be a part of the Sparks family.”

The Sparks drafted Parker with the overall No. 1 pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft, and she didn’t disappoint. She was named Rookie of the Year and also took home MVP (Most Valuable Player) honors after averaging 18.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting 52.3%.