Candace Parker Signs Kaleena Smith As First High Schooler With Adidas NIL Deal

A high school basketball player signed an NIL (name, likeness, and image) deal with sporting giant adidas to become the first to ink a deal with the German company. WNBA legend Candace Parker announced that the brand signed basketball high school prospect Kaleena Smith. This is the first athlete signed by Parker, the president of adidas Woman’s Basketball.

Her name is being whispered in arenas she hasn’t even played in yet. Welcome Kaleena Smith to the adidas Basketball family. pic.twitter.com/2BhIpHRM2t — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) November 14, 2024

“I embrace any opportunity to challenge myself and improve my game, and I believe that’s what has fostered the confidence and skill I have on the court,” said Kaleena Smith in a written statement. “I’m blessed to be part of something Candace is creating and to get to do that with a brand like adidas who is taking a different approach to play a role to help grow the game for players like me. Plus, I’m really excited to get to rock the Harden sneakers this season.”

What’s amazing about Smith is that she is only in her second year in high school. The Ontario Christian High School sophomore is the top prospect in the Class of 2027. She was a member of the 2024 USA Women’s U17 National Team and named the 2023-2024 Girls Basketball MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year.

“When I think about the future of women’s basketball, it’s clear it’s in good hands with hoopers like Kaleena,” said Parker. “Not only is she a tenacious competitor on the court, she’s also someone who understands what’s required off it and is committed to putting in the work. We couldn’t be prouder to welcome her to the sisterhood of talented women who make up adidas Women’s Basketball.”

Along with Smith’s NIL arrangement, the sneaker brand will also sponsor her high school and AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) teams. Because of the partnership, the AAU team is joining the 3SSB Circuit.

RELATED CONTENT: College Softball Standout NiJaree Canady Reportedly Lands ‘Unprecedented’ NIL Deal