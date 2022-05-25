Candlelight Vigil Planned for Two Year Anniversary of George Floyd Murder

Wednesday marks the two-year anniversary of the day George Floyd was killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin outside of a corner store in Minneapolis.

Floyd’s death sparked worldwide outrage after a video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes leading to his death. Protests ignited around the world to call out racism and social injustice.

Now, two years later, community events and a candlelight vigil are planned to remember Floyd on Wednesday and throughout the weekend, KARE 11 reports.

Among the events include George Perry Floyd Square which will be unveiled by an MPD officer at 7 pm at the corner of 38th and Chicago Avenue where Floyd was murdered. At the same time, the St. Joan of Arc church will host “A Time of… Remembrance and Renewal” where churchgoers will be lifted through song and prayer while reflecting on Floyd’s death and the events that have unfolded in wake of the tragedy.

At 8 pm, the George Floyd Global Memorial organized a candlelight vigil to remember Floyd.

“We’re gonna keep walking the walk. That’s one of my sayings,” Paris Stevens, George Floyd’s cousin and co-chair of the George Floyd Global Memorial said.

“We keep walking the walk. The race isn’t won in one day. And in the Bible, one day could be for hundreds of years. So change will continue to come. So I have to keep that positive outlook and keep lifting my voice and I encourage everyone to do the same.”

Other planned events include a gathering on Thursday for people who lost loved ones in interactions with police, CBS News reports. On Friday, a fundraising gala will be held to raise funds to preserve offerings left by protesters and mourners at the intersection where Floyd was killed.

On Saturday, the community will enjoy an all-day festival and concert at George Floyd Square.