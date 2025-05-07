Opinion: Can’t Find A Job You Like? Buying One Is Now An Option To Consider

I first wrote about this topic in BLACK ENTERPRISE almost ten years ago. With the New York Times reporting that “as of early May 2025, approximately 260,000 federal workers had been fired, taken buyouts, or retired early,” it’s a great time to revisit this topic and provide readers with insights and options available in franchising that can not only replace that job but relieve you of the threat and fear of being laid off ever again.

Being downsized or laid off puts thousands of people every year at a crossroads, trying to decide what their next steps will be. It feels abnormal not to get up and go to work every day, confident of a regular paycheck, especially if you’ve been in the same career or position for ten or more years. While it may not feel like it, now is the perfect time to explore your options. That could include looking for another job, but perhaps it’s an opportunity to pursue something you’ve only dreamed about – becoming your own boss!

If buying a franchise seems daunting, try to view things through a different lens. Franchising provides numerous options that allow for the flexibility of working from home, solopreneurship, low start-up investment, and alignment with your skills and experience. Consider buying yourself a job that puts you in a place where you don’t have to report to anyone but are still able to do the work you love, with an entire support organization behind you. And who knows, while building the business, you may discover you have a passion for it, generating enough income to expand, eventually employing others, and becoming an inspiration to those who are at the same crossroads you once were at.

Perhaps you don’t want to continue doing the same thing, but in fact, learn something new, or there’s a different sector you’ve been interested in and afraid to pursue. One of the best parts of franchising is that in many cases, you don’t need additional education or certifications to be successful. The franchise trains and/or certifies you in all aspects of the business.

Here are just five franchise opportunities to consider when buying a job or a new career. To learn about more opportunities, visit NValuable Franchise Consulting, Inc. today and book a free consultation.

1. STRATUS BUILDING SOLUTIONS

Stratus Building Solutions provides an affordable path into the fast-growing commercial cleaning industry — one that’s proven resilient even in economic downturns. Franchisees are equipped from the start with eco-friendly tools, branded marketing resources, and continuous support to help them scale. With unit growth of 73% over the past three years, the brand shows strong momentum, especially for entrepreneurs looking to start part-time and expand into a full-time venture. 10% discount on franchise fees for all veterans. Initial investment: $4,450 – $79,750.



2. ERA GROUP – EXPENSE REDUCTION ANALYSIS

Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA) is one of the world’s leading networks for cost, purchase, and supply management. For more than 30 years and across 50+ countries, ERA has been offering individuals the opportunity to build their own businesses and achieve a rewarding work/life balance. Its franchisees save their clients’ money in more than 40 cost categories, including freight, telecommunications, office supplies, fleet management, insurance, and more. Veterans discount provided. Initial Investment: $69,000.

3. OASIS SENIOR CARE ADVISORS

Using deliberate marketing, proprietary technology, and sincere and genuine compassion, Oasis Senior Care Advisors helps to guide seniors and families in locating the proper senior living communities within their budget, geographic area, and according to their physical and mental health needs. Veterans discount provided. Initial Investment: $40,000.



4. CRESTCOM INTERNATIONAL

For more than 35 years, Crestcom International franchisees have trained business people across the globe in the areas of management and leadership. Today, Crestcom has grown to become one of the training industry’s most successful and widely used management and leadership programs, and it’s among Fortune magazine’s “Top 100 Companies.” Businesses turn to Crestcom to help transform managers into leaders and generate real business results. Crestcom’s training program accommodates companies of all sizes — from small to mid-sized businesses, to global multi-national organizations. Financial assistance and a Veterans discount are provided. Initial Investment: $75,000.



5. DRYER VENT WIZARD INTERNATIONAL

Dryer Vent Wizard is a scalable home-based, home service franchise providing installation, repair, and cleaning products and services for dryer vents, bathroom vents, kitchen vents, appliances, exhaust vents, air movement systems, and washing machine filters and hoses to enhance the performance and safety of clothes dryers and other household appliances to residential and commercial customers. Ranked in the Top 10 Best Franchise Brands with an investment between $0 and $150,000 by Forbes magazine. Financial assistance is provided, as well as discounts for veterans, minorities, and women. Initial Investment: $30,000.

