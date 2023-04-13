Capital Gold Group Real Estate Announces Water Is Gold Initiative To Provide Clean Water To Impoverished African Communities in Kenya and Malawi

Amid historic outbreaks of deadly Cholera and mudslides in Africa, Capital Gold Group Real Estate, the DMV area real estate sales and investment firm, has announced the creation of the firm’s Water Is Gold initiative. Created to inspire awareness and to help bring clean, potable water to impoverished African communities in Kenya and Malawi, Capital Gold Group has partnered with local African government officials, community leaders and charitable organizations to donate 10% of the firm’s sales commissions toward the cause throughout 2023. Malawi has experienced one of the country’s deadliest Cholera outbreaks on record, and 320 people in the region have lost their lives due to the devastating effects of month-long tropical storm Freddy.

Among those overseeing the projects in Malawi is Joseph Wirima, a director at a private school and husband of Walawi parliamentarian Madalitso Wirima.

“Most people in Malawi live in abject poverty on less than two dollars a day and cannot even afford a plastic shoe,” said Joseph Wirima. “We are dependent upon farming, but simple pond water for both humans and livestock becomes unhealthy, resulting in our current outbreak of Cholera. On top of historic storms and deadly mudslides, our local NGOs are overwhelmed. Water is like gold to our people, so Capital Gold Group’s ‘Water Is Gold’ initiative is a very welcomed development.”

Currently, six boreholes are being excavated to bring a steady supply of pristine groundwater to two Malawi districts, Lilongwe and Mzimba, with additional bore holes planned for Malawi and Kenya. These districts are responsible for accumulating sufficient financial resources to preserve and maintain functionality of the bore holes, so outside financial support is imperative.

“Growing up in Africa, I know first-hand the poverty faced by many communities,” said Michael Boateng, president and founder of Capital Gold Group. “When you see how people are suffering in other parts of our world, you know that even a small investment in their future can make an enormous difference. We just need to help. We must.”

Globally, Malawi is placed 172 out of 190 countries in terms of the Human Development Index, and it is among the ten countries with the lowest GDP per capita in the world. Average income according to the National Statistical Office is $8 USD per month, and the percentage of people living on less than $2 USD/day is 81%.