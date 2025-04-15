HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Capital One And Delaware State Host Pitch Competition To Promote AgricTech Solutions At HBCUS The Innovation Venture hosted a pitch competition and expert panels to help HBCU students scale up their agritech solutions







Delaware State University and Capital One Financial hosted a pitch competition for HBCU Entrepreneurs developing agricultural tech solutions.

The “Innovation Venture” took place on Delaware State’s campus on April 14. It hosted not only HBCU students from across the country but successful Black entrepreneurs and agricultural experts who joined in critical discussions about the industry.

DSU’s partnership with Capital One for this national conference seeks to inspire the next generation of agribusiness leaders.

“Delaware State University is proud to continue our partnership with Capital One and provide a platform to elevate the next generation of tech-driven leaders in agribusiness,” stated Tony Allen, President of Delaware State University, said in a press release. “Entrepreneurship is a key foundation for building generational wealth. In addition to startup seed funding, this partnership means university students will receive mentorship and guidance from private sector leaders on business structures and intellectual property, equipping them with knowledge and experience to successfully enter the job market.”

HBCU students, as well as participants from local middle and high schools, learned more about the agritech business and how to further develop their products for greater use. Heman Bekele, scientist and TIME’s 2024 Kid of the Year, also joined as a speaker to inspire his generation to start their entrepreneurial journeys now with the tools learned from the speaker series.

Additional speakers included elected officials such as Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer, U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester and entrepreneurial trailblazers such as Daymond John and James Lindsay, CEO of Rap Snacks.

“Agribusiness forms the very foundation of how we grow and produce food, yet innovations in the industry remain underfunded,” Dr. Cherese Winstead, dean of Delaware State University’s College of Agriculture Science & Technology, said. “As Americans confront rising food prices and supply challenges, HBCUs are uniquely positioned to lead the charge to strengthen supply chains and drive economic growth.

The Innovation Venture is the result of a years-long partnership between Capital One and Delaware State. As the HBCU further establishes its influence in emerging agriculture tech solutions, the venture hopes to extend this reach across HBCUs with more attention on the young visionaries shaping these new ideas.

“Innovation Venture marks an exciting new chapter of our partnership with Delaware State University by bringing students’ ideas to life and providing them with opportunities to address real world issues facing the agriculture industry,” Joe Westcott, Delaware Market President at Capital One, said. “Capital One and Delaware State University share a mission to empower this next generation of leaders to drive innovation through technology.”

The partnership has led to an extensive mentorship program, connecting professionals with sophomores. Capital One has also granted over $250,000 to the University’s Career Services Experiential Learning Program, which offers greater career pathways for HBCU students to find opportunities in the evolving business sector.

“Innovation is really the cornerstone of agriculture in today’s world. Some innovations are accepted quickly. However, others take more time before they are widely adopted,” said Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Don Clifton. “The individuals who accept the challenge and pursue these innovations are the leaders of the coming generation in agriculture.”

A recap of the live-streamed event is available on DSU’s YouTube.

