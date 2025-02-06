Business by Keka Araújo Robin Washington Named Salesforce’s New COFO Amid Company’s Transformation Into Agentic Era Washington brings decades of experience, having held leadership positions at some of the world’s most respected companies.







Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world’s #1 AI CRM, announced that Robin Washington will become its President and Chief Operating and Financial Officer (COFO) effective March 21, 2025. Washington will oversee Salesforce’s strategic transformation, focusing on profitable growth, operational excellence, and financial strategy while championing the company’s Agentforce platform, a digital labor innovation driving the new agentic era.

This appointment highlights Salesforce’s commitment to redefining industries through AI-driven solutions. Washington, an experienced leader and financial strategist, has served on Salesforce’s Board of Directors since 2013. Her previous roles include Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee and Lead Independent Director since 2022, where she played a pivotal role in shaping Salesforce’s financial evolution.

“I am deeply honored to step into this role at such a defining moment for Salesforce and the entire industry,” said Washington. “Having worked closely with Marc [Benioff] and the executive team for over a decade, I couldn’t be more excited to help lead Salesforce and our global community of employees, customers, and Trailblazers into this agent-first era that will fundamentally change how businesses operate, innovate, and grow.”

Washington brings decades of experience, having held leadership positions at some of the world’s most respected companies. From 2008 to 2019, she served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Gilead Sciences, CFO of Hyperion Solutions, and Chief Accounting Officer at PeopleSoft. Currently, Washington sits on the boards of Alphabet, Eikon Therapeutics, Honeywell International, and Vertiv Holdings.

Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce, expressed excitement about Washington’s expanded role. “Robin has been a trusted partner, advisor, and key architect of our strategy. Her operational mastery, financial expertise, and strategic vision make her the perfect leader to guide Salesforce through this transformational shift,” Benioff said. “As we look ahead, I’m thrilled to work with Robin in this newly created role to bring the significant Agentforce opportunity to life.”

Farewell to a Salesforce Veteran

The announcement coincides with the upcoming retirement of Brian Millham, Salesforce’s Chief Operating Officer, after a remarkable 25-year career. Millham will step down on May 1, 2025, and transition into an advisory role.

Millham’s legacy includes pioneering Salesforce’s renowned sales organization, building its world-class Customer Success operation, and driving the company’s operational and financial transformation as COO. Benioff praised Millham’s contributions, stating, “Brian has shaped the very DNA of Salesforce. His impact will be felt for decades to come.”

A New Chapter for Salesforce Leadership

With Washington’s appointment, Arnold Donald will assume the role of Lead Independent Director on Salesforce’s Board. This transition follows Amy Weaver’s departure as CFO, marking a significant shift in Salesforce’s executive leadership. Weaver has been instrumental in the company’s financial management and will continue supporting the leadership team until her successor is named.

About Robin Washington

Washington is a proven leader with extensive experience in finance, operations, and strategy. While at Gilead Sciences, she oversaw the company’s financial functions during its tremendous growth and innovation. She honed her corporate governance and operational excellence expertise at Hyperion Solutions and PeopleSoft.

The newly-named COFO graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Business Administration and holds an MBA from Pepperdine University. Her leadership roles on various corporate boards, including Alphabet and Honeywell International, further cement her reputation as a visionary leader.

Driving the Agentforce Revolution

Salesforce’s announcement reflects its focus on the Agentforce platform, a transformative AI-powered digital labor tool designed to redefine businesses’ operations. As COFO, Washington will lead the company’s efforts to accelerate the adoption of Agentforce, positioning Salesforce as a trailblazer in the agentic era.

The agentic era represents a seismic shift in workforce dynamics, driven by advanced AI tools that optimize efficiency and innovation. Salesforce’s strategic focus on Agentforce underscores its mission to empower organizations to thrive in this new landscape.

With Washington at the helm, Salesforce aims to expand its leadership in AI and CRM and deliver solutions that revolutionize business operations worldwide.

