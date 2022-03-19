‘Captain America’ Actor Anthony Mackie Purchases 20 Acres To Build Production Studio In New Orleans

On Friday, New Orleans native actor Anthony Mackie closed a deal to acquire 20 acres of land in New Orleans East to build a film and television production studio, Nola.com reports.

The Marvel Star trained in acting at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, and his decision to develop projects in the state of Louisiana is a significant win for the local economy and community, as expressed by the Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans on Twitter.

The New Orleans East is making a comeback, bam💥👏 New Orleans own Anthony Mackie is opening a HUGE 20-acre film studio! This is INCREDIBLE !!💛⚜️ The influx of productions will not only bring economic growth but job opportunities! pic.twitter.com/h0hlswdh1g — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) March 18, 2022

The 43-year-old actor bought the area of land on the I-10 Service Road at Read Boulevard, close to the Little Woods neighborhood, according to land records obtained by WBRZ.

Mackie said through his agent that specific details of the deal are too premature to discuss. Still, those involved in business undertaking said the actor intends to christen his production company East Studios, LLC, WBRZ reports.

Mackie’s latest investment likely stems from the actor segueing into producing with such films as “The Banker” and “Outside the Wire,” according to 4WWL.

Mackie’s studio plans can aid Louisiana’s burgeoning film and television industry with opportunities for intellectual property acquisitions, development, production, and marketing, The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports.

Councilman Oliver Thomas is ecstatic about Mackie’s studio.

“Years ago, we talked about us being Hollywood South. I think maybe we’re finally in a position to make it happen and for New Orleans East to be the foundation for that to happen,” said Thomas.

In addition to Mackie, other Hollywood players have also shown interest in the area, like The Impact Investment Group. Representatives of New Orlean native filmmaker Tyler Perry are also looking to build a film studio there.

“To have Captain America and his brand and his star power I think it helps to support all the other investments,” explains Thomas.