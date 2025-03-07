News by Kandiss Edwards Cardi B Wins Big, But Waits Big: Tasha K’s $1.2M Delivery? Think Amazon Prime, But, Like, Five Years Cardi B will finally receive a portion of her $3.9 million settlement from Tasha K.







Cardi B will finally begin receiving payments from Latasha Kebe, better known as Tasha K, as part of a structured plan to repay a portion of the $3.9 million defamation judgment.

Court documents outline that Kebe, who recently filed for bankruptcy, will make payments based on her generated income, though no fixed dollar amount has been set. She must submit quarterly income reports to California courts for verification.

Additionally, a non-disparagement clause prohibits her from making negative statements about Cardi B. Cardi, however, does not have to censor herself in relation to Kebe.

On Feb. 24, the judge upheld the full $3.9 million judgment, and the parties agreed that Kebe would pay $1.2 million over five years. Cardi B reserves the right to pursue the remaining amount after that period.

“Today marks the end of a multi-year long chapter of lies, deception, and fraudulent conveyance on the part of Tasha K, her husband, and their entities,” Cardi B’s attorney, Lisa Moore, said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We are thrilled to put in place such an incredibly unprecedented and protective plan for Cardi.”

Cardi B is finally set to start receiving payments from YouTuber Tasha K after a long legal battle over defamation. The Bronx rap queen, who won a $3.9 million lawsuit against Tasha, has agreed to a five-year payment plan totaling just over $1.1 million… Full story🔗👀 pic.twitter.com/XHeq6ZuPAg — ihearts143quotes (@iHearts143Quote) February 25, 2025

The agreement prioritizes Cardi B’s settlement in Kebe’s debt repayment plan. Although Kebe filed for bankruptcy to discharge personal debts, the defamation judgment remains intact.

Kebe’s legal team views the agreement as a way for the blogger to meet her financial obligations while continuing her work.

“By reaching this agreement, all parties can avoid prolonged litigation—fulfilling bankruptcy’s essential purpose. This resolution also enables Ms. Kebe to focus on her work while repaying creditors in an organized manner,” her attorney stated.

Cardi B will reportedly receive $176,532 in the first year of repayment from Tasha K, with the amount increasing each year. According to court documents, the blogger will owe $318,653 by the fifth year. This structured plan ensures Cardi B gradually receives a portion of the $1.2 million settlement, while the remaining $2.7 million from the original defamation judgment remains unsettled.

RELATED CONTENT: Woman Wins $250K After University Of Tennessee Threatened Expulsion For Posting Lyrics From Cardi B’s ‘WAP’