Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Tasha K Accuses Cardi B Of Lying After Rapper Claims She's Hiding Money Tasha K filed bankruptcy a year after being ordered to pay $3.4 million to Cardi B.







Tasha K is firing back at Cardi B after the rapper accused her of hiding money to avoid paying their court settlement.

TMZ reports the infamous blogger claimed Cardi was bullying her and attempting to interfere with a bankruptcy case she filed in 2023. Tasha K filed for bankruptcy a year after losing a defamation case launched by the “Bodak” rapper.

Cardi took legal action after Tasha K repeatedly slandered her name on social media. Cardi shared how Tasha falsely stated she had a drug addiction and multiple STIs, as well as called her a prostitute. A judge ordered Tasha K to pay the $3.4 million she still owes to the New York native. However, she says she cannot deliver this number.

Cardi, however, is not letting Tasha off the hook that easily. She filed a motion for a judge to dismiss the bankruptcy case. Her team claimed Tasha transferred assets and additional income to her husband’s name. She alleges that the blogger has some money stored in offshore accounts.

Cardi also called out the perception of wealth Tasha seemingly displays on social media. She urged the judge not to allow Tasha to finesse her way out of paying the lofty sum on these allegations.

In response to the motion, Tasha believes Cardi is trying to thwart her from presenting the bankruptcy case to court. Moreover, the blogger claims that Cardi wants to drain her bank account and halt how she makes a living. She says the mother of three hopes to set conditions restricting what she can say publicly on her blog and other pages.

Cardi’s motion also wants to forbid Tasha from re-filing for bankruptcy for two years if approved. The rapper has remained steadfast in her quest to get every dollar granted from her successful lawsuit.

