News by Mary Spiller Cardi B Accuses Tasha K Of Hiding Assets Following Her Bankruptcy Cardi B accused Tasha K of having several off-shore accounts that she didn't disclose during the suit.







Cardi B recently accused the YouTuber Tasha K of secretly hiding some of her assets after filing for bankruptcy following the guilty verdict in her 2022 defamation lawsuit. The decision awarded the New York rapper almost $4 million in total damages.

The original lawsuit began after Tasha K made a slew of false claims about Cardi — born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar — accusing her of drug use, having STDs, and engaging in alleged prostitution.

According to The Daily Mail, Tasha K filed for bankruptcy in May, following the guilty verdict in the slander lawsuit. At the time, she reported having less than $60,000 in assets. The judge ruled that her bankruptcy would not tamper with the $3.4 million that she still owes Cardi B.

In the most recent court filing, Cardi alleged in a suit that Tasha didn’t disclose all of her assets at the time that she made the bankruptcy filing. Cardi accused her of having several domestic and offshore trusts that are located in the Cook Islands, Nevis, and Georgia.

Cardi’s legal team added that Tasha transferred a handful of assets to her husband’s name to keep them from investigation. Despite filing for bankruptcy, Cardi believes that Tasha is living well above the means that she claims she has; she points to her $ 7,000-a-month apartment. Cardi said that she thinks Tasha is intentionally flaunting expensive clothing, handbags, and jewelry on social media. Cardi’s attorneys filed the new documents in Florida Bankruptcy court, stating Tasha “fraudulently transferred assets and income out of her name, and into her husband’s name and/or his business.”

She hopes to have the bankruptcy case dismissed and for Tasha to be hit with a two-year ban on refining. Cardi’s first defamation lawsuit, filed in 2019, resulted in a jury finding Tasha liable for slander, libel, and invasion of privacy. She explained that Tasha’s defamatory behavior and statement caused her severe emotional distress, leading to her having suicidal ideation at the time.

The judge has yet to rule on Cardi’s news accusations, but the original suit resulted in Cardi being awarded a whopping $1 million in general damages, $1.5 million in punitive damages, another $1.3 million for her attorney’s fees, and $250,000 for medical expenses.

